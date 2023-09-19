Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research Announces Publication in Targeted Oncology

Longest Survival Reported to Date for Multiple Myeloma Patients

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research (IMBCR) announces the publication in Targeted Oncology on the outstanding survival of 161 unselected, new patients with multiple myeloma (MM) who started treatment from 2006 to 2022 at Berenson Cancer Center.

In 2023, the American Cancer Society anticipates about 35,730 new cases of MM will be diagnosed (19,860 in men and 15,870 in women). Approximately 12,590 deaths are expected to occur this year (7,000 in men and 5,590 in women).

This study shows an average survival of 136.2 months. It is the longest reported in any population of unselected, newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients. Average survival was even longer (173.5 months) for those younger than 65. While myeloma care centers consider stem cell transplant as the standard first treatment, none of the patients in this clinical setting received a stem cell transplant.

James R. Berenson, MD, Medical and Scientific Director of IMBCR, led this team and stated, "Round-the-clock physician access and more frequent monitoring of each patient's status allowing rapid changes in treatments that are either not working or causing unwanted side effects and access to the latest treatments have resulted in these unprecedented outcomes." This comprehensive and personalized approach by a forward-thinking myeloma expert has resulted in publication of the longest survival reported to date.

About the Institute for Myeloma & Bone Cancer Research (IMBCR)

Founded by Dr. James R. Berenson in 2003, IMBCR is a West Hollywood-based independent non‑profit cancer research institute dedicated to discovering and developing more effective treatments, and ultimately a cure for myeloma and bone cancer. IMBCR's innovative research provides cancer patients with greater longevity and an improved quality of life. The Institute's multiple myeloma related research is far-reaching and benefits all cancers where bone metastasis is a threat. This includes those with breast cancer, lung cancer, and prostate cancer as well as other types of bone marrow and blood cancer such as lymphoma and leukemia. Because of expanded drug therapy options and treatment combinations, IMBCR provides patients with an opportunity to enhance their chances of surviving cancer and conquer one of the hardest challenges of their lives. These results provide patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals with a much more optimistic outlook for those dealing with this B-cell malignancy.

About Berenson Cancer Center (BCC)

Berenson Cancer Center is a comprehensive clinic that has specialized in the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma and related diseases for more than 20 years. James R. Berenson, MD, President and Medical Director, has been conducting clinical and basic research for over 40 years. He has published nearly 300 peer-reviewed articles. Dr. Berenson has been involved in many of the major breakthroughs that have brought new treatments to patients with these diseases resulting in both an improvement in the length and quality of their lives.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of plasma cells. Normal plasma cells are found in the bone marrow and are an important part of the immune system. The immune system is made up of several types of cells that work together to fight infections and other diseases. Lymphocytes (lymph cells) are one of the main types of white blood cells in the immune system and include T cells and B cells. Lymphocytes are in many areas of the body, such as lymph nodes, bone marrow, intestines, and bloodstream.

