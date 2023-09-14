SEAS and Xylem Collaborate to Advance Air-to-Water Technology

SEAS participates in Xylem Innovation Labs' inaugural Commercial Accelerator Program, piloting its Air-to-Water Solutions

LUGANO, Switzerland, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Societe De L'Eau Aerienne Suisse, S.A., the technology leader in industrial and B2B air to water systems ("SEAS"), announced that the company is collaborating with leading global water technology company, Xylem, to advance SEAS' air-to-water technology through Xylem's inaugural Commercial Accelerator Program.

The Xylem Commercial Accelerator Program is designed to empower emerging technology companies to scale commercially through pilot opportunities, mentorship, and access to Xylem resources, with the goal of helping solve customer challenges of water scarcity, resilience, and affordability. SEAS, with headquarters in Lugano, Switzerland, assembly facilities in Italy and the UAE and offices in the United States and the UAE, has been engaged for more than a decade in the development and commercialization of systems that extract humidity from ambient air to produce water for human consumption and for agricultural and industrial applications. A unique capability of the SEAS system is that the large volumes of hot and cold air produced by the system's condensation process can be integrated into a customer's HVAC system, significantly reducing energy consumption.

"Global awareness of water as a systemic risk to society has never been greater. Investment in water solutions continues to accelerate as communities and businesses around the world address intensifying challenges in the face of climate change. Alternative water supply is an important part of the equation, and so we are thrilled to partner with SEAS to progress this important work." said Kyle Schoenheit, Innovation Manager with Xylem's global innovation team – Xylem Innovation Labs.

"Collaborating with Xylem represents an important milestone in the growth of our company, and we look forward to developing exciting projects with our partner Xylem," said Lawrence G. Graev, a Founding Partner of SEAS.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to solving the world's critical water, wastewater, and water-related challenges through technology, innovation, and expertise. Our more than 22,000 diverse employees delivered combined pro forma revenue of $7.3 billion in 2022. We are creating a more sustainable world by enabling our customers to optimize water and resource management and helping communities in more than 150 countries become water-secure. Join us in the effort at www.xylem.com and Let's Solve Water.

About SEAS

Based on years of R&D and a staff of highly qualified engineers and technical experts, SEAS owns an important portfolio of patents and trade secrets that have made it the clear leader in air to water technology. SEAS provides financially driven solutions to its customers, satisfying customer requirements with its advanced technology, broad range of systems and expertise in multiple applications across different geographies and atmospheric conditions. SEAS has installed systems on six continents. In addition, SEAS has developed and installed integrated systems that provide significant energy savings by redirecting the thermal energy produced by SEAS systems—utilizing the large volumes of hot and cold air produced to reduce energy consumption in other aspects of a customer's operations.

