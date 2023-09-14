Other World Computing expands revolutionary shared storage video editing solutions with all-SSD Jellyfish Nomad and Studio

Unprecedented collaboration with fastest, smallest, and most user-friendly mobile NAS on the planet will be demonstrated at IBC2023

WOODSTOCK, Ill., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Other World Computing ® www.OWC.com - The leading end-toend ecosystem solution provider of computer hardware, accessories, and software for both consumers and professionals– today announced a new level of portable and desktop collaboration with the introduction of two cutting-edge solutions: Jellyfish Nomad and Jellyfish Studio .

OWC's Nomad and Studio all flash-based solutions redefine teamwork and collaboration, with an unprecedented standard for shared portable NAS. These innovative solutions empower video editors with an entirely new level of cooperative efficiency, underscoring OWC's commitment to enhancing the creative process.

OWC Jellyfish Nomad

The Nomad is a petite powerhouse designed for DITs, independent 3D studios, and on-the-go editors needing a shared media pool to work on the same project and access the same assets. Built with 6000MB/s of aggregate bandwidth, capacities up to 64TB of user swappable NVMe drives, 6 direct attached 10GbE ports, and 128GB of RAM, the Jellyfish Nomad can handle RAW files, multicamera projects, image sequences, and VR without breaking a sweat. It is simply the fastest, most portable, and user-friendly shared storage solution on the planet, changing the game for editing teams and redefining the art of teamwork.

OWC Jellyfish Studio

The Studio replaces the incredibly popular Jellyfish Mobile, with massive leaps in speed, storage, and connectivity. With 3500MB/s of sustained read and write speeds, capacities up to 180TB raw SSD storage, 14 direct attached (6x10GbE and 8x1Gbe) ports, users can share 4K content, documentaries, feature films, episodic content, or massive amounts of social media at every resolution and aspect ratio they can think of. There is no more efficient way for a small team to accomplish these tasks than with a Jellyfish Studio.

What to see from OWC at IBC

See the future of collaborative video editing with the new Jellyfish Nomad and Studio at IBC2023 along with demonstrations of other OWC solutions that take video professionals from Capture to Completion™.

Capture – From the first frame to the last edit, OWC provides an end-to-end workflow with the Atlas Ecosystem. Memory cards, Atlas card readers, and Copy That ingest software enable users to capture and transfer ideas easier than ever.

Create – OWC's core storage lineup will be on display and actively demonstrated with solutions designed for every video professional. From the workhorse ThunderBay RAID enclosures to cutting-edge Flex solutions, to the portable Envoy FX, OWC has every storage scenario covered.

Collaborate – Working together has never been more important and OWC's Jellyfish solutions and dock lineup make it possible to share projects and ideas easier than ever before – without a dedicated IT staff.

Complete – Once a project is complete, it is important to ensure it is backed up and secure. OWC helps creators do this faster, better, and cheaper with a multitude of archive solutions from disk to tape to NAS that make sure data is safe, secure, and ready to access whenever it is needed.

Visit OWC's IBC Show at stand 7.B55 (September 15-18) in Hall 7 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre. All visitors to the OWC booth can register to receive a free one-year license of OWC's Copy That offloading software and MacDrive software that enables Windows PCs to read/write Mac-formatted disks.

Pricing & Availability

Jellyfish Nomad is available for pre-order with delivery in Q4 2023

Jellyfish Studio i s available for pre-order with delivery in Q4 2023

About Other World Computing (OWC)

Other World Computing (OWC), founded in 1988, provides Mac and PC enthusiasts with reliable solutions for computer hardware, accessories, and software at both the consumer and professional levels. In opposition to our disposable world, OWC's products are intended to serve as the life-extending foundation of personal and/or professional digital life, from capture to completion, enabling users to maximize their technology investments. The company has extended its quality, long-term solutions for creative professionals to serving enterprises, small businesses, and education administration. OWC's award-winning team of technologists, engineers, creatives, and professionals have a passion for improving technology and are dedicated to bringing the best solutions that last and true leadership in doing so sustainably for the benefit of all. Learn more at OWC.com/green .

