iHeartMedia Joins Ryan Seacrest To Invest In Health-Ade And Bring Kombucha to Every Fridge in America

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-Ade , the makers of delicious, bubbly beverages that support a happy and healthy gut, announce a deal with America's #1 audio company, iHeartMedia. The news follows the announcement of Emmy Award-winning TV and radio host Ryan Seacrest investing in the brand in May, attesting to the widespread excitement around gut-healthy beverage options and the strength of Health-Ade Kombucha as a pioneer in the space.

Presley Ann/ Getty Images iHeartMedia joins Ryan Seacrest to invest in Health-Ade (PRNewswire)

Through the agreement Health-Ade will leverage iHeartMedia's multi-platform network and marquee event experiential activities to bring kombucha to a wide swath of new audiences. In August, the popular better-for-you beverage brand launched a sweepstakes in collaboration with iHeartMedia, which will send 2 lucky winners to the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas this September on an all-expenses trip-of-a-lifetime which will include a meet and greet with Ryan Seacrest and special VIP access to the festival. The sweepstakes, which will feature voiceovers by Ryan Seacrest, will run across iHeartMedia platforms nationwide.

iHeartMedia has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S., with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners. Health-Ade Kombucha will tap into iHeartMedia's multiple platforms including broadcast radio, podcasts, digital content and experiential live events to reach Americans across the country. The brand will also leverage iHeartMedia's immense roster of talent like Ryan Seacrest to create bespoke voiceover ads that will run year-round to introduce and educate millions of Americans on the delicious taste and functional benefits of Health-Ade, as a part of the company's mission to bring kombucha to every fridge in America.

"iHeart reaches 9 out of 10 Americans every month and has the capability to build massive product awareness for Health-Ade," said Joe Robinson, President of Ventures for iHeartMedia. "Introducing a product that is affordable and healthy is a valuable offering for our listeners, so we are excited to collaborate with Health-Ade to help them meet their goal to bring kombucha to Americans all across the country."

"Our partnership with iHeart is the next step in our endeavor to take Health-Ade Kombucha mainstream, showing consumers across the country that Health-Ade is the perfect choice to stay refreshed and gut healthy when you're enjoying life, listening to podcasts, or singing along to your favorite song. We also are very excited about tapping into the voices of iHeart's trusted hosts, many of whom are already Health-Ade fans and are excited to share their love for kombucha with their millions of listeners," shares Health-Ade's Chief Marketing Officer Charlotte Mostaed.

Both iHeartMedia and Ryan Seacrest join as investors alongside majority owners First Bev and Manna Tree Partners, coming together to advance the mission of Health-Ade and share the benefits of kombucha with America. The group is dedicated to improving human health through access to nutritious food, like Health-Ade Kombucha, a satisfying alternative to sugary sodas that pack a probiotic punch. United Talent Agency and The Wellness Agency also participated in the transaction.

Their investment comes at a time of momentum growth for the brand: Health-Ade leads the kombucha category in percent growth and continues to gain new households nationwide through data-driven innovation and breakthrough partnerships. Earlier this year, they expanded their offering of beloved 16 oz glass kombucha bottles, with a line of 11.5 oz take-anywhere aluminum cans in four fan-favorite kombucha flavors: Pink Lady Apple, Ginger Lemon, Passion Fruit-Tangerine, and Pomegranate. On their mission to meet consumers through new occasions, Health-Ade also embarked on a multi-year partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers, proudly joining the lineup of better-for-you food and beverage options for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. As the official non-alcoholic kombucha partner, Health-Ade Kombucha cans are available in select flavors throughout Dodger Stadium.

For more information on Health-Ade, visit www.health-ade.com. Follow along on Instagram @healthade, Facebook /HealthAde, and Twitter @DrinkHealthAde.

About Health-Ade Kombucha

Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut health benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand got started in the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012 selling its flagship kombucha drinks. Instantly gaining a cult following in Southern California, Health-Ade Kombucha rapidly expanded to sell nationwide in over 65,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, and Target. All Health-Ade products are naturally fermented with high-quality ingredients and are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan, and each bottle of Health-Ade Kombucha exceeds the World Health Organization's daily standard for probiotics.

For more information or press inquiries, please email press@health-ade.com.

Health-Ade (PRNewsfoto/Health-Ade Kombucha) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health-Ade