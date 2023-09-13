Raptive names Marc McCollum EVP, Innovation

The newly created role doubles down on the company's priority to develop new revenue streams for creators and protect their interests amid the rise of AI

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptive , a creator company dedicated to powering creator independence, today announced digital media veteran Marc McCollum has joined Raptive as the Executive Vice President, Innovation. In this newly created role, McCollum will be responsible for developing new revenue streams that open new monetization opportunities for its more than 5,000 creators, such as the company's affiliate products and services, and the creation of its new video and social offerings, among other opportunities that complement the company's industry-leading digital advertising sales business.

As part of McCollum's role, he will also lead Raptive's ongoing efforts to protect the livelihoods of content creators and the high-quality content they create amid the rise of generative AI. Kicking off this summer with the company's open letter calling on tech giants and AI companies to ensure creators have a voice as the future of the internet is shaped, the company continues to engage key stakeholders and advocate to ensure creators' rights are protected and contemplated.

"As the largest creator company, we want to be at the forefront of innovation and new opportunities that help our creators and publishers capture a larger share of the revenue available to them and ensure they grow and thrive no matter what comes," said Michael Sanchez, Chief Executive Officer, Raptive. "Marc's extensive experience in cultivating and expanding profitable digital enterprises for leading global companies makes him a perfect fit to spearhead our initiatives to develop and grow new revenue opportunities for our incredible creators and publishers."

Marc McCollum, Executive Vice President, Innovation, Raptive, added: "Over the last few decades, media companies and marketers have been innovating how they work together to serve customers and drive them to consideration and purchase. Now, creators are the new center of gravity. They are the future of media - and I am thrilled to take my media and marketing experience and apply it to the creator economy. And there is no better place to do that than Raptive."

Before joining Raptive, McCollum was the President of Media and Commerce at Red Ventures, where he drove the acquisition of CNET Media Group and led a team to deliver the growth objectives of nine premium digital brands, including CNET, ZDNet, Metacritic, GameSpot, and TVGuide. In addition, he also led RV's strategic content partnership with TIME Magazine, grew Bankrate's Deposits and Wealth Management platform, and launched a digital R&D incubator, starting more than 20 digital businesses. Prior to Red Ventures, McCollum spent 20 years at Accenture, where he was a partner advising clients and leading engagements focused on content, marketing, ad tech, and customer acquisition.

About Raptive

Raptive is a new kind of creator company on a mission to power creator independence. We provide revenue, audience, and business solutions, and much more for creators and enterprise publishers. Since the beginning of digital content creation, we've been leaders in ad management and digital advertising technology, and we continue to expand our services and solutions to match the needs of the 4,600+ creators and enterprise publishers we serve. To date, Raptive has paid out more than $2 billion to creators.

Raptive's premium content creators, trendsetters, iconic brands, and charismatic personalities collectively rank as the seventh largest digital property in the U.S.*, and #1 in Food, Family, Home, and Lifestyle--with a reach of more than 190M monthly unique visitors and more than half a billion followers across social platforms.

Creators are the future of media. And together, the future is ours to create.

For more information, visit www.Raptive.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

*Source: Comscore July 2023 Top 50 Multi-Platform Properties

