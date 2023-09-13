RAPPORT LONDON WATCH WINDERS, WATCH BOXES, SAFES & JEWELRY CASES, TRAVEL ACCESSORIES LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE TUXEDO COLLECTION WITH CATHERINE BLOOM AT THE BEL AIR HOTEL

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katie Goldblatt, director of British heritage brand Rapport London, preservers of time since 1898, announced last night at the Bel Air Hotel that items from her family's fourth-generation luxury watch and jewelry accessories business are being launched exclusively with host Catherine Bloom in the United States. "I am thrilled and honored to be hosting a dinner for the British heritage brand Rapport London" says Bloom.

Catherine Bloom Brand Curator and Host last night at the Bel Air Hotel -Los Angeles (PRNewswire)

The Tuxedo collection as it is named is a lifestyle assortment of: watch winders, safes, watch boxes, jewelry and champagne trunks and cases, travel and vanity accessories from the upscale British company were hand-picked for Beverly Hills. To celebrate the collection launch, Beverly Hills Personal Shopping Powerhouse to Public Figures in varying industries , Catherine Bloom will host an intimate dinner for loyal customers.

Rapport London has also recently launched separate collections in specialty gift departments of Bloomingdales, Fred Segal Los Angeles, NYC and FarFetch.

"We at Rapport London are extremely excited to announce our new 'Tuxedo Collection' exclusively with Catherine Bloom in Beverly Hills. We have spent a lot of time and attention to detail creating this collection and we couldn't think of a better partner to launch with," says Goldblatt, Director of Rapport London. It is the start of another emblematic partnership and expansion for the brand in the USA and a coveted luxury and lifestyle alignment in California. We have significantly grown our presence in the U.S. and it's a great accolade that we now have a special physical outlet for this exclusive collection in particular. The Tuxedo collection represents the craft, quality, lifestyle and heritage of the brand and we know this will be appreciated by our customers."

Customers can now shop the collection at Rapportlondon.com.

ABOUT RAPPORT LONDON

Designed to preserve and maintain investment value of fine jewelry and premium time pieces, Rapport London's handcrafted products appeal to watch connoisseurs and discerning shoppers alike. The range includes automatic watch winders and accessories catering to luxury watch collectors, pocket watches, and upscale leather and wooden gifts for ladies and gentlemen. The brand also produces a range of specialty trunks designed to house watch winders, jewelry and specialty accessories.

The British-based company was originally founded in 1898 by Maurice A. Rapport, who at the age of twenty produced his first timepiece. It was so well received that M. A. Rapport & Co. Ltd. was born, and the clocks produced by the company ultimately graced fine homes throughout the world. Now, three generations later, Maurice's grandson Derek is chairman of Rapport London, while Goldblatt and Oliver Rapport (also a grandson of Maurice) serve as active co-directors. The family-run business has always stood by three key principles: innovation, quality and service.

The latest watch winders boast features such as fingerprint access and touchscreen control panels. The company prides itself by being on the cutting edge of new technology, while sourcing the most exquisite leathers, suedes, wood and metal accessories from around the globe. The Rapport team of master craftsmen and artisans creates world class handcrafted products, designed to be handed down from generation to generation.

ABOUT CATHERINE BLOOM

Catherine Bloom may be the best kept fashion secret in Beverly Hills. With an elite group of style wise international clients, including name Hollywood stars and executives, all who rely on Catherine's impeccable eye and styling talents to discover what's next for their closets and to check any gifts off of their lists.

