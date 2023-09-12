Lakeside Software Wins 25 Financial Services Contracts During First Half of 2023

Growth in the sector demonstrates demand for complete visibility across financial service IT estates.

BOSTON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeside Software, a leading data insights company, has achieved remarkable success in the financial services sector by securing more than 25 contracts during the first half of this year. These wins include a significant number of expansion contracts with current customers and reflect the financial industry's dedication to gaining comprehensive IT visibility to enable proactive IT, accelerate digital transformations, and manage costs. Notable customers include one of the largest banking institutions in the U.S., an international investment management firm, a trusted regional credit union, and one of the largest mutual companies.

The Lakeside SysTrack platform collects over 10,000 data points every 15 seconds from every endpoint, surpassing any other data collection in the digital employee experience market. Building on this rich data collection, financial service organizations have used SysTrack to glean actionable insights, make data-informed business decisions, and realize returns up to $4.3 million.

"Data holds immense value for the financial services industry," said Tyler Winkler, Chief Commercial Officer, Lakeside Software. "In this fast-paced and competitive vertical, it is vital to proactively address and resolve tech-related issues to ensure uninterrupted business operations. Customer and employee experience plays a pivotal role in staying ahead of the competition, and Lakeside's insights have become indispensable for our financial services clients' business success."

Among the recent contract wins, customers ranging from global fund managers to local banks selected Lakeside to support critical use cases including:

Detecting and resolving technology issues before they impact key personnel, which is how one bank with high service desk call rates saved approximately $300,000 per year.

Optimizing software costs by identifying unused licenses across the enterprise, which is how several institutions have saved costs ranging from $60,000 to more than $4 million .

Offering differentiated services and role-based environments for traders, bankers, and agents, which is how an investment management firm eliminated potential revenue loss due to failed financial trades

Enhancing device management strategies by optimizing device lifecycles, reducing unnecessary replacements and associated costs, which is how one New York City -based bank realized it did not need to replace 91% of its laptops planned for annual refresh.

The company's growth in the financial services domain reinforces Lakeside's position as a leading provider of digital employee experience solutions, serving an ever-growing global clientele and driving forward the digital transformation of modern workplaces.

