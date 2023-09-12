Jennifer Gagnier to Lead Health, Safety, Environment and Quality at WSP in the U.S.

As a senior vice president, Gagnier will be responsible for strategic direction, development and management for health, safety, environment and quality.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Jennifer Gagnier is joining WSP, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, as senior vice president of health, safety, environment and quality (HSEQ) for the U.S.

In her new executive leadership role, Gagnier is accountable for the strategic direction, development and management of all HSEQ frameworks, metrics and reporting standards in the U.S. region.

"Jennifer plays a pivotal role in bolstering our unwavering commitment to delivering a consistently high level of excellence for our clients," said Lou Cornell, president and CEO of WSP in the U.S. "She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role and is an integral part of WSP's dedicated efforts to ensure and maintain a best-in-class HSEQ culture throughout our business operations."

With more than 30 years of experience in all aspects of HSE programs, Gagnier benefits from a strong background from several industries — including healthcare, aviation, water, civil, justice, manufacturing environment and construction. Her experience also includes planning, design, construction management, program management, design build, operations and maintenance projects.

"I'm ready to work with our amazing team at WSP and collaborate with our clients to help set the firm's standards and strategic direction of HSEQ," Gagnier said. "The number one goal is to build a robust culture that leads to continuous HSEQ performance. To accomplish that, it means benchmarking best practices and establishing strong relationships — internally and externally."

Gagnier, who previously served as an HSE senior director for a global engineering firm, will provide expert counsel to diverse stakeholders and work together with senior leaders while establishing WSP as a leader in HSEQ.

Gagnier is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a bachelor's degree in occupational safety, and she is a member of the American Society of Safety Professionals and Women in Safety Engineering.

About WSP in the U.S.

WSP USA is the U.S. operating company of WSP, one of the world's leading engineering, environment and professional services firms. Recognized on Fast Company's Brands that Matter List for 2022 as a top Community-Minded Business, WSP in the U.S. brings together engineers, planners, technical experts, strategic advisors and construction management professionals who are dedicated to collaborate in the best interests of serving local communities. WSP designs lasting solutions in the buildings, transportation, energy, water and environment markets. With approximately 16,000 employees in 300 offices across the U.S., WSP partners with its clients to help communities prosper. wsp.com

