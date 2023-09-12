Grateful Dead to Launch Line of Advanced Technology Cannabis Vaporizers and Glass in Partnership with Grenco Science

Grenco Science has partnered with the Grateful Dead, one of the most recognizable bands in American history, to introduce emblematic, co-branded product offerings from G Pen and Stündenglass, demonstrating its commitment to elevating the cannabis experience for consumers.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grenco Science , the leader in advanced technology cannabis vaporization, announces today a brand partnership with the Grateful Dead , one of the most popular, enduring and influential bands in American history. The two pioneers in music and cannabis will collaborate on Grenco Sciences' global line of G Pen advanced technology vaporizers and Stündenglass Gravity Infusers.

This is the first time the Grateful Dead will officially introduce vaporizers and glass in the cannabis space, combining the band's iconic imagery with Grenco Science's transformative design and technology. Together they will introduce co-branded product offerings featuring iconography from the Grateful Dead archives launching in stores and online at gpen.com/GratefulDead and stundenglass.com/GratefulDead in Fall 2023.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to finally bring this dream collaboration to fruition with the Grateful Dead. For over 10 years, we've been working towards this moment and it's a true honor to create products for their devoted fans. The Grateful Dead's music has transcended generations and has touched so many lives, including mine. I first discovered the band at the age of 16 and now, as a father, I can enjoy their music with my own family. My favorite mornings are the ones where we blast Dead and dance around the kitchen. This collaboration is a huge accomplishment for our team and me personally. We were beyond excited to create innovative products that stay true to the essence of the Grateful Dead and their incredible legacy," says Chris Folkerts, CEO Grenco Science.

Culture has been a part of Grenco Science's DNA since its inception in 2012. Its deep roots with artists and musicians have added unrivaled artistry to both the G Pen and Stündenglass lines, demonstrating the company's dedication to elevating the cannabis experience through the arts.

This historic partnership will present sought-after collaborations to the market, increasing the brand diversity of the popular G Pen and Stündenglass lines with the unparalleled artwork of the Grateful Dead amassed over 30 years of revolutionary music.

About Grenco Science

Grenco Science is a leader in engineering advanced cannabis vaporizers, setting new standards in aesthetics, portability, functionality, and user experience. Through proprietary research and development, as well as collaborations with influencers in music, art, and fashion, Grenco Science is transforming the cannabis experience and leading the movement to bring cannabis traditions to the 21st century. Visit gpen.com .

About the Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day-one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concertgoers in the history of the music business, and today remains one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 57th Top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.

