Aeromexico Hires Amelia to Transform CX As a Digital Airline Agent

Mexico's global airline will create extraordinary customer experiences across its digital channels.

MEXICO CITY and NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amelia, the Enterprise leader in Conversational AI, today announced that Amelia has been hired as a digital airline agent by Aeromexico, Mexico's global airline with a fleet of more than 150 aircraft and a workforce of more than 15,000 employees.

Amelia is expected to manage nearly 56,000 requests from Aeromexico customers each month for a wide range of use cases.

Prior to hiring Amelia, Aeromexico implemented a different solution to power its digital agent, "Aerobot." However, derived from Aeromexico's commitment to always serve its customers better, the airline decided to replace the incumbent solution with Conversational AI. The AI solution needed to scale to address high demand, reduce call center operational costs, create a consistent customer experience and support human agents. With these requirements in mind, Aeromexico hired Amelia in April 2023.

Amelia, as the solution behind Aeromexico's Aerobot, will be hosted in AWS and integrated with several of the airline's enterprise systems, including Booking, Flight Stats, Passenger Service System, Baggage Claim, CSAT Surveys, IVR, Customer Relationship Management and more. Amelia is expected to manage nearly 56,000 traveler requests each month for a wide range of use cases, such as flight bookings, check-ins, baggage tracking, flight status updates, travel requirements and FAQs. In addition to providing customer-facing support, Amelia will be trained to provide suggestions as a whisper agent for approx. five use cases still handled by human agents.

Aeromexico's deployment of Amelia will be carried out in four phases over 12 months. The first phase will migrate the company's digital CX channels (WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger) from the incumbent solution to Amelia. Aeromexico anticipates a reduction in the agent handle time, improved agent experiences and seamless, human-like customer service. Next, the airline will expand Amelia's role to support more use cases. Finally, Aeromexico will implement Amelia across its other lines of business, including its IT Service Desk, mobile app, airport kiosks, Cargo, B2B and home appliances, with the goal of creating one unified, consistent and extraordinary experience across all channels.

Elias Tapia, CRM Director at Aeromexico, said: "Since 2019 Aerobot (Aeromexico's Chatbot) has become a relevant channel for Aeromexico's customers to find information. Our team in Aeromexico believes that it is crucial to provide personalized and omnichannel customer service now a days. With this new Aerobot, Aeromexico will offer a seamless customer experience across multiple channels, including web, mobile, and social media. With our partnership with Amelia, Aerobot will also tailor interactions to each customer, providing relevant information and recommendations based on their preferences and previous interactions. This personalized approach can increase customer satisfaction and loyalty. Additionally, Aerobot can handle a large volume of inquiries simultaneously, providing accurate responses, faster response times and reducing wait times for customers."

Lanham Napier, President and Chairman of Amelia, said: "AI is the ideal remedy for some of the travel industry's most pressing challenges. Faced with labor shortages, increasing demand and worsening customer satisfaction scores, Conversational AI digital agents are becoming critical for success. By hiring Amelia, Aeromexico demonstrates its continued leadership in the airline industry and its dedication to delivering top-tier customer service. We are honored to be a part of its ongoing digital transformation journey."

