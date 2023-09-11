Eat, Slay, Love! Crave, World of Wonder, and Blue Ant Studios Announce New Original Series SLAYCATION, from the DRAG RACE Universe

– Produced by Blue Ant Studios, in association with Crave and World of Wonder, the all-new series follows queens from the international DRAG RACE family on a Canadian winter-wonderland getaway –

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - As revealed at the Content Canada conference in Toronto today, Crave confirms its expanded partnership with Blue Ant Studios and World of Wonder, by announcing the brand new series and format, SLAYCATION.

The brand new format from RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE producers World of Wonder, SLAYCATION is a six-part unscripted series featuring six, fabulous, larger-than-life queens from across the international DRAG RACE franchise, as they vacation together at a Canadian winter cabin. With fun activities, frivolity, and a hint of drama, their fish-out-of-water escapades culminate in a dragtastic performance for the local community.

About Crave

Crave is Canada's prestige entertainment offering, delivering more Oscar®-nominated and Emmy® Award-winning programming than any other service, with HBO, HBO Max Originals, SHOWTIME®, STARZ, Hollywood-hit movies, and boasts a robust slate of English and French original series. It is a bilingual TV and streaming service, with thousands of hours of exclusive French-language content. Crave is available directly to all Canadians with access to the Internet at Crave.ca , via iOS and Android, and other platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, select LG Smart TVs, PlayStation, Roku, select Samsung Smart TVs, and Xbox One, and through participating service providers across ten, 24-hour High Definition linear and on demand channels.

About Blue Ant Studios

Blue Ant Studios is a leading studio and award-winning production business with offices in Los Angeles, New York and Toronto. The company's premium slate of programming spans documentaries and docuseries, scripted, unscripted, and reality competition, with recent hits including the award-winning competition series Blown Away (Netflix); original mixology cocktail competition, Drink Masters (Netflix), original competition series Race Against the Tide (CBC); award-winning docuseries The Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks (Amazon); investigative docuseries Epstein's Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell (Peacock and SKY): Prince Andrew: Banished (Peacock) and groundbreaking documentary series Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies (Peacock). Blue Ant produces the multi-award-winning Canada's Drag Race (seasons 1-4) and Canada vs. The World (Crave for Bell Media) with new seasons of each in production. Blue Ant Studios is a subsidiary of global media company, Blue Ant Media.

About World of Wonder

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 30 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul's Drag Race and DragCon. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing. Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events. Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies.

