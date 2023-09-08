equalpride Joins New York Chapter of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce New York (nglccNY) is pleased to welcome equalpride, the nation's leading LGBTQ+-owned and operated media company, as a new Platinum LGBTQ and LGBTBE® Certified Member to our New York Community. This membership reinforces nglccNY and equalpride's commitment to supporting other LGBTQ+ minority-owned businesses, championing authentic LGBTQ+ stories, and highlighting the organization's restoration back into LGBTQ+ ownership in 2022.

(PRNewswire)

As the largest advocacy organization dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBTQ+ people, the business community & allies, and the exclusive certifying body for LGBTQ+-owned businesses, we are committed to creating an environment where LGBTQ+ business owners feel valued and supported through networking, education, growth opportunities, and connections LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs, and the corporate & community partners seeking to work with them.

We believe that by embracing diversity, we can foster innovation, creativity, and collaboration. Our expansive and growing nglccNY members bring a unique strength, perspective, and skill set to our community, and we look forward to working together with equalpride to achieve our shared goals.

"We are thrilled to welcome our new LGBTQ Platinum Member, equalpride to our Member community," said Kellie Parkin, Executive Director of nglccNY. "We believe that diversity is one of our greatest strengths, and we are committed to increasing the financial, intellectual, and social capital of the LGBTQ+ business community. We are excited to learn from and collaborate with equalpride, and we look forward to the positive impact they will have on our community."

By joining nglccNY, equalpride further expands its network and strengthens its ability to create positive change in communities. The company's dedication to telling authentic stories has resonated with its audience. "This membership with the National LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce New York is a testament to our commitment to driving meaningful conversations within and beyond the LGBTQ+ community," said Mark Berryhill, CEO of equalpride.

The return of equalpride to LGBTQ+ ownership in 2022 marked a significant milestone for the company, ensuring its mission and vision remain rooted in its community. Through the reach and impact of its diverse platforms, equalpride continues to create content that educates, entertains, and empowers the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

nglccNY serves the LGBTQ and allied business community across all five boroughs of New York City, as well as across the entire Empire State through a network of outposts and specialized partnerships. The organization produces over 30 programs a year to educate, grow, and connect LGBTQ entrepreneurs and the corporate and community partners seeking to work with them. Learn more at nglccNY.org

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lacey Weil

NGLCC Digital Media & Communications Advisor

media@nglcc.org

ABOUT NGLCC:

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and is the largest global advocacy organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses.

@nglccNY #nglccNY #NGLCC on all social media

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National LGBT Chamber of Commerce