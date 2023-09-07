V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. Wins Second Place for Cotija Cheese at the 2023 World Dairy Expo Contest

Authentic Latin American Cheesemaker Recognized for Excellence

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, creams and chorizo, V&V SUPREMO FOODS, INC., is thrilled to announce that its Sierra® Brand Cotija Cheese has won second place in the Latin American Cheese class at the 2023 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest. With a remarkable score of 99.30, the company's Sierra® Brand Cotija Cheese was among the top contenders in a national competition that spanned 96 product classes and received entries from 43 states.

Gilberto Villasenor II, Chief Visionary Officer of V&V Supremo Foods, expressed the company's sentiments, saying, "We take immense pride in the recognition bestowed upon our Sierra® Brand Cotija Cheese at the 2023 World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest. This achievement stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication, boundless passion and relentless hard work exhibited by our exceptional team."

The Wisconsin Dairy Products Association announced the results following a rigorous three-day competition. The esteemed awards ceremony will take place on October 3rd at the World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wisconsin. V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. will be presented with a trophy, medal and ribbon to commemorate this outstanding achievement.

As a leader in Latin American-style cheeses, V&V Supremo Foods uses old-world techniques and recipes to craft authentic Mexican cheese specialties. The World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest recognizes the highest quality dairy products from across the country over the course of three days of intense judging and sampling. V&V Supremo Foods is honored to be among this year's winners.

About V&V Supremo Foods, Inc.

V&V Supremo is an award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, creams and chorizo and maker of Chihuahua® brand quesadilla cheese. The company was founded in 1964 by Mexico natives Gilberto Villaseñor, Sr. and Ignacio Villaseñor. It is now the nation's oldest family-owned and run Hispanic cheese company. V&V Supremo serves both the retail and food service industries.

To learn more about V&V Supremo Foods, visit www.vvsupremo.com

