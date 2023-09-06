Scala Data Centers Joins Datacloud USA 2023 as Sustainability Partner

Collaboration with Datacloud USA Reinforces Sustainable Initiatives and Underscores Scala's Hyperscale Sustainable Data Center Evolution in Latin America

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers , the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market, announces its role as the exclusive Sustainability Partner at Datacloud USA 2023 . The conference will take place September 11-12 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas.

Datacloud USA 2023 is a premier event that brings together visionary leaders from across data centers, cloud, edge providers, regional and international enterprise. As the official Sustainability Partner, Scala Data Centers wholeheartedly supports the event's commitment to sustainable practices, aligning its mission seamlessly with the conference's environmental goals.

An exceptional aspect of this partnership is Scala Data Centers' innovative effort to offset the carbon emissions generated by all attendees of Datacloud USA 2023. As the company has done at past events, championing sustainability in such a tangible manner underscores Scala's overarching commitment to responsible business practices, environmental stewardship, and a greener event atmosphere, showcasing their dedication to minimizing the industry's carbon footprint.

Scala is the first Latin American sustainable data center company to attain carbon neutrality and it has been carbon neutral since the beginning of its operations, in 2020.

"Sustainability has been part of Scala's DNA since our inception," says Christiana Weisshuhn, senior director of communication and ESG program at Scala. "Datacloud USA 2023 mirrors our vision for the future and serves as an exceptional platform for Scala to underscore our achievements in the realm of sustainable data centers."

Scala Data Centers stands at the forefront of sustainability innovation, operating data centers powered by 100% renewable and certified energy. Notably, the company's new sites boast unparalleled energy efficiency, with a Design Energy Use Efficiency (PUE) consistently below 1.4, the lowest in the region. Moreover, Scala new building's Water Use Efficiency (WUE) stands at zero due to an air-cooled systems that eliminate water consumption.

In addition to the company's sponsorship, Scala Data Centers will take an active role in two insightful discussions. Scala executives will host a presentation on our rapid, future-proof, innovative and proprietary construction and design method, FastDeploy. This approach offers a high level of experience and scalability, underpinned by our unwavering commitment to sustainability. The company will also contribute valuable insights to a panel discussion titled "Key Insights into LATAM's Data Center Evolution," sharing the wealth of experience the company has gained in the region.

Scala Data Centers' schedule for the event:

Presentation: FastDeploy: Enabling New Markets in Record Time

Date and time: September 11th, 9:50 – 11:10 AM

Description: Discover how our future-proof innovative proprietary method of construction and design, FastDeploy, provides a high-level of experience and scalability, alongside an unwavering commitment to sustainability. The conversation will be led by two of our leaders and ambassadors of sustainability here at Scala, Christiana Weisshuhn, our Communications and ESG Program Senior Director, and Agostinho Villela, our Engineering VP.

Panel: Shaping the future: Key insights into LATAM's data center evolution

Date and time: September 11th, 3:40 – 4:20 PM

Panelists: Agostinho Villela, Engineering VP at Scala Data Centers, among others.

About Scala Data Centers

Scala Data Centers is the leading Latin American platform of sustainable data centers in the Hyperscale market. Headquartered in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge, it was developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America. Scala has a highly qualified team of over 800 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to providing exceptional quality colocation services to hyperscale clients, cloud-based software and service providers, and large enterprises. We customize state-of-the-art solutions for each client in the construction of the latest generation data centers, with high availability, the best energy efficiency rates, and superior density. All this allied to the best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit www.scaladatacenters.com .

About Datacloud USA 2023

Datacloud USA 2023 is a premier gathering of thought leaders, innovators, and professionals in the data infrastructure sector. The event offers a unique platform for exchanging insights, networking, and exploring the future of data technology. Taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas, on September 11-12, Datacloud USA 2023 promises to be a transformative event for the data industry.

