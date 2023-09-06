Momentum ITSMA announces finalists for 2023 Marketing Excellence Awards

LONDON and BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As anticipation builds for the upcoming Marketing Vision conference in Boston, distinguished B2B marketing leaders will step into the spotlight on November 14 to recognize their exceptional performance across diverse marketing initiatives.

Marking its 26th year, the industry-leading Momentum ITSMA Marketing Excellence Awards (MEAs) continues to honor high-performing B2B marketing programs. The MEAs celebrate ambitious sales and marketing leaders that drive business success.

Last year's diamond and gold winners included: Avanade, Bombora, Cobalt, Ericsson, Epcon Franchising, IBM, Infosys, Kyndryl, O2 Business, Persistent Systems, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Tata Communications, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, and Verizon Business.

Dave Munn, Partner at Momentum ITSMA, shared his enthusiasm: "For 26 years, our MEAs have been the hallmark of celebrating B2B marketing excellence. This year, we're excited to recognize the finalists, not just for their outstanding results, but also for their prowess in navigating the ever-evolving currents of the business landscape."

The finalists for the 2023 Marketing Excellence Awards are:

Advancing Thought Leadership: IBM, Locus.sh, Microsoft, NTT DATA, PwC

Building Best-in-Class Marketing Organizations: Autodesk, Luxoft a DXC Technology Company, S&P Global Market Intelligence, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra

Driving Strategic Growth: Dell Technologies, Fusion Connect, HCLTech , Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro

Embedding an Account-Based Culture: BT, Gainwell Technologies, IBM, Luxoft a DXC Technology Company, Salesforce

Enabling Sales: Google Cloud, OneTrust, Ricoh North America, ServiceNow, Tech Mahindra

Leveraging Customer Research: CRB, Fujitsu, Kyndryl, Thoughtworks

Strengthening Executive Engagement: Accenture, Google Cloud, Red Hat, ServiceNow, Tech Mahindra

Scaling ABM Programs: Dell Technologies, FIS, Fujitsu, Google Cloud, IBM, Kyndryl

Munn added, "I'm thoroughly impressed by this year's submissions. Their exceptional programs underscore the significance of high-impact strategies and execution in an industry that thrives on innovation."

A panel of international marketing executives and experts will determine the category winners. These will be unveiled at the Awards Ceremony on November 14 during Momentum ITSMA's Marketing Vision conference, taking place November 13-15 at The Revere Hotel, Boston, MA.

For more information about Marketing Vision '23: Supercharging Strategic Client Growth, please visit: https://momentumitsma.com/training-and-events/marketing-vision-23/

About Momentum ITSMA

Momentum ITSMA enables ambitious companies to achieve market-beating performance by winning, growing, and retaining the most valuable client relationships. Its research, consulting, and learning services help analyze the needs of clients, build go-to-market teams, and optimize strategic accounts to gain greater market share. Learn more at momentumitsma.com.

