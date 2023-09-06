MJV Innovation Shares Insights From Building Santander's Auto Insurance Marketplace for LatAm

ATLANTA, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MJV Technology & Innovation , a leading global consultancy for digital transformation, design thinking and data analytics, has published a case study sharing insights into its project with Santander to build the bank's auto insurance marketplace for Latin America.

Auto Compara is a fully digital insurance marketplace by Santander for consumers to shop for auto insurance solutions in a seamless, streamlined portal. The platform enabled a 100% digital customer journey to allow users to receive quotes without direct contact with brokers. It also provided a critical data dashboard to Santander management to review customer insights and performance controls.

The development of Auto Compara resulted in a 50% increase in insurance sales across eight insurers participating in the marketplace.

We had a big challenge in updating the way customers contract the insurance service and making it 100% digital," said Auto Compara CEO Rogerio Souza. "Understanding the needs of customers, partners and the various stakeholders involved was essential. MJV was excellent in making this innovation possible, providing solutions in Service Design, Analytics, and Complete Solution Development."

