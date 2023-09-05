Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group Brings Back the Screams For Their 2023 Season in Chicagoland

13th Floor Chicago Haunted House Chicago and The Old Joliet Haunted Prison are open to the public from September 15th through November 11th, 2023

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group , the world's largest Halloween-themed entertainment company returns with its premier Halloween events in Chicagoland including the frightening Old Joliet Haunted Prison and the world-famous 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago , which features new and exciting attractions that bring guests behind the spookiness. Tickets for both attractions are on-sale starting mid-August, with prices starting at $19.99 on select nights.

"13th Floor Chicago returns for its 10th season this year! We will be introducing two new attractions brimming with horrifyingly innovative new scares and jaw-dropping sets," said Bryan Kopp, 13th Floor Chicago's General Manager. "We look forward to celebrating a decade of screams and scares with you this Halloween."

Opening on September 15 through November 11 on select nights, the 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago is an attraction with a reputation for top-notch production value, interactive horror, and immersive storytelling—featuring a wide array of frightful scenes, terrifying scenarios, and a variety of activities tailored for all age groups, but may be too intense for ages 12 and under. Attendees are encouraged to partake in the on-site food trucks and local tiki bar, Hala Kahiki . This year's themes are The Deadlands and Infestation. You can view the 2023 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago trailer here .

13th Floor Haunted House Chicago's 2023 side attractions will feature:

*NEW* Behind The Screams: Gives attendees the ultimate behind-the-scenes tour of the 13th Floor Haunted House - lights on, no actors, wardrobe and makeup tour, history of the haunted house, and more!

Blackout: A one-night-only event where each group is given one glow stick and must proceed into total darkness.

Mini Escape Games: Various fully interactive and immersive Halloween-themed escape rooms.

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison is located inside the infamous Joliet Correctional Center which closed in 2002. This immersive one-of-a-kind haunted house opening on September 23 through November 4, takes brave souls through the dark, abandoned halls of one of Chicagoland's most haunted buildings. With a rich history of distributing stories, Chicagoans are invited inside The Old Joliet Haunted Prison to experience the ghostly atmosphere for themselves. This year, guests can participate in mini escape games, giving attendees various fully interactive and immersive Halloween-themed escape rooms as well as this year's newest add-on, The Neon Cowboy Secret Bar, which gives 21+ guests a quick break from zombie hunting and partake in some liquid courage to continue their laser tag adventure. In addition, attendees can indulge in the on-site food trucks and bar named "The Commissary." This year's themes are Cellblock 13, The Rot Shop, and Zombie Laser Tag. You can view the 2023 Old Joliet Haunted Prison trailer here .

"The Old Joliet prison was built in 1896 and was an ominous, awe-inspiring historical landmark long before it became one of the nation's greatest haunted house events," said Kopp. "Get something to eat from the food trucks or grab a drink from The Commissary bar while you muster the courage to enter our three new attractions. We look forward to you visiting this Halloween and celebrating with us at this iconic location, the only Chicagoland haunted house set inside a real abandoned prison."

Be the first to know about new events, news, and information this Halloween season by joining Fright Club which includes members-only perks such as exclusive presale access, discounts, rewards, and more! To join for free, visit 13thfloorchicago.com/frightclub/ or hauntedprison.com/fright-club/ .

For more information, visit 13thFloorChicago.com & HauntedPrison.com and follow 13th Floor Chicago and Old Joliet Haunted Prison on Instagram. The 13th Floor Haunted House Chicago is located at 5050 River Road, Schiller Park, IL 60176, and The Old Joliet Haunted Prison is located at 401 Woodruff Rd., Joliet, IL 60432.

About Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group

Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group ("13FEG") is the world's largest producer and operator of theme park-quality live events, location-based entertainment, and immersive installations. 13FEG currently operates 36 attractions, including haunted houses, Halloween festivals, location-based entertainment venues, and an immersive art exhibit. 13FEG continues to set the bar for live-themed entertainment, operating in 18 cities across the United States. Thirteenth Floor is headquartered in Denver, CO with offices in Austin, TX, and Los Angeles, CA. Learn more at ThirteenthFloor.com .

