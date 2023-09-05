Sony Electronics Launches Ultra-Lightweight, E-mount Interchangeable Lens Camera for Industrial Applications, the ILX-LR1

The New 35 mm Full-Frame Image Sensor Camera Offers High-Resolution Imagery with a Compact Body, Remote Operation, and is Compatible with the Sony Camera Remote Software Development Kit (SDK)

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony Electronics announces the launch of the new ILX-LR1, an interchangeable lens camera designed for industrial use with approximately 61 megapixels 35 mm full-frame image sensor. With high resolution and in a lightweight, compact form, it is ideal for inspection, investigation, surveying, and mapping by drone.

ILX-LR1 is an ultra-lightweight, E-mount Interchangeable Lens Camera for industrial applications (PRNewswire)

ILX-LR1 is an interchangeable lens camera designed for industrial use, featuring a 35 mm full-frame image sensor.

"As the industrial market for drones expands, we recognized the need for a compact, lightweight, and full-frame option that prioritizes image quality and offers remote capabilities. This is a gamechanger for many in the industry," says Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics. "With the launch of the ILX-LR1, we've taken Sony's trusted legacy and expertise in imaging and paired it with the benefits of our E-mount interchangeable lens system and Camera Remote SDK to create a versatile new ecosystem optimized for photography, which supports a diverse range of industrial applications."

High-resolution sensor for detailed images and efficient coverage

The ILX-LR1 captures high resolution, low noise, and wide dynamic range images that reveal fine details like small scratches and cracks during inspection and investigation. It also has a selection of a continuous shooting capability such as 3 frames per second, which is suitable for mapping shooting, allowing for the rapid completion of high-altitude shots in a short period of time. To make the ILX-LR1 much more versatile, it is compatible with a wide range of E-mount lenses that allow for the selection of the most appropriate lens based on the project so a single picture taken from high altitude can replace several pictures from a lower-resolution camera.

Lightweight and compact design, ideal for drone photography

The ILX-LR1 is designed to be a small and lightweight interchangeable lens camera with a 35mm full-frame image sensor. It is approximately 3.94 inches width x 2.91 inches height x 1.67 inches depth, weighing approximately 0.53 lbs, without carrying monitor, viewfinder, or battery, but incorporating the necessary features for industrial applications.

Designed for easy integration with industrial applications

With the ILX-LR1's size and functionality, it can be used for a variety of job sites and purposes such as utilities, green energy, telecommunications, transportation, construction, and land management projects. The compact, box-shaped camera has screw holes (M3)i for secure mounting, in any suitable location, on any of its six sides including for attaching to a drone, industrial machines, robots and/or submersibles. In addition, it has mounting screw hole (1/4-20 UNC) on the bottom surface. The USB Type-C and HDMI Micro (Type D) are together on the rear of the camera for easy installation.

Sony Camera Remote SDK gives remote users access and control camera's menus and other functions from their own software applications. By integrating an API into the system, it becomes possible to remotely control the camera from the user's system, allowing for camera settings changes, shutter release, live-view monitoring, and more. Also, a customer's applications can link unique image IDs with drone position data in post-processing. The images can be taken with a trigger signal to minimize latency of each image and drone position data. With the new Version 1.11 ii, when utilizing manual focus, it is possible to retrieve the current focus position and perform focus adjustments to desired positioniii, enabling highly reproducible and stable shooting. Also, lock switch will prevent unintended operation errors caused by the buttons on rear side.

The ILX-LR1 Power & Control Terminal allows for low-latency data communication for remote applications that require an instant response, such as capturing an image at a particular moment. The ILX-LR1 supports DC 10-18V power connection and can be powered from the drone's battery for extended operation time without having to change batteries.

The ILX-LR1 will be debuted at the Commercial UAV Expo Show at the Sony booth #901 in Las Vegas on Sept. 5, 2023.

Pricing and Availability

The new ILX-LR1 will be available in September 2023 through Sony and a variety of Sony's authorized dealers:

Camera only: MSRP $2,950 USD, $4,016 CAN.

For additional product information on ILX-LR1, please visit: https://pro.sony/products/installable-cameras/ilx-lr1.

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

Notes:

i Use the mounting screw with a length of less than 5.5 mm only.

ii Version 1.11 will be available in November 2023. For further details, please see https://pro.sony/ue_US/digital-imaging/sdk (Camera Remote SDK website).

iii The system needs to learn the focus position and setting values for each camera and lens in advance (calibration).

