Tsinghua Global Youth Dialogue launches United Youth Initiative in Beijing

Tsinghua Global Youth Dialogue launched the United Youth Initiative at its closing ceremony in Beijing on August 30, calling for reimagining new approaches to governance, economics, social justice, and environmental stewardship to achieve true global prosperity and security.

The dialogue, themed "United Youth and Shared Future," aimed to "Empower the Youth of Tomorrow and Shaping the Future for Youth." It brought together government officials, esteemed scholars, entrepreneurs, international organization leaders, and young representatives. These participants shared views, exchanged experiences, and stressed the importance of global youth collaboration for building a harmonious global community and a promising planetary future.

Wang Xiqin, president of Tsinghua University, noted that young people are the most positive and vigorous group in the society. He underscored, as the future of the world belongs to youths, dialogues among youths are indispensable for human beings to address common challenges and move towards a better future.

The Tsinghua Global Youth Dialogue was initiated with the aim of offering a multilateral mechanism for exchanges and cooperation among youths around the world and encouraging youths to join hands to contribute to global development.

Dong Xia, deputy secretary-general of the All-China Youth Federation, spoke of the vast opportunities the digital age offers today's youth. However, she also pointed out the complex issues they confront, like economic stagnation, growing development disparities, and ecological decline. While young people are significantly affected by these challenges, Dong believed they're best positioned to seize opportunities and tackle these issues.

Siddharth Chatterjee, United Nations resident coordinator in China, highlighted young people's distinctive qualities that prime them for leadership. According to Chatterjee, growing up in a digital age, young people are the generation that has witnessed the birth and evolution of social media, artificial intelligence, and renewable energy. They have the ability to harness the potential of these advancements and apply that to find creative solutions to global problems.

During the event, three thematic discussions took center stage, addressing AI technology and the digital economy, climate change and sustainability, and fostering mutual understanding through cultural exchange.

To conclude the ceremony on Aug. 30, 2023, Tsinghua students and youth delegates presented a rendition of "Auld Lang Syne," epitomizing the enduring connections uniting young individuals across diverse cultures and origins.

