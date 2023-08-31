SUPER73 AND PACIFICO® COLLABORATE ON ULTIMATE CUSTOMIZED S2 ELECTRIC BIKE GIVEAWAY

Category Top Performers Second Partnership Provides Consumers An Opportunity To Win A Limited-Edition, Customized SUPER73-S2

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPER73 , the American lifestyle adventure brand specializing in electric motorbikes, today announced its latest collaboration with beer brand Pacifico®, a beer that invites independent spirits to follow their own path. Based on the success of the 2022 collaboration, the category leader in electric vehicles and top-performing beer brand are teaming up to host the ultimate giveaway offering legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 21 years and older, the chance to win a limited-edition, customized Pacifico & SUPER73-S2 electric bike.

Taking adventure to another level this fall, the customized Pacifico & SUPER73-S2 boasts Pacifico-themed features including a yellow frame with blue stripes on the chain guard replicating the popular lifestyle brand's colors, along with custom decals of the SUPER73 logo and Pacifico life ring enriching the electric bike's look and feel.

"Over the past two years, Pacifico has been a great collaborative partner and we are excited to announce another collaboration by curating the ultimate giveaway of a customized S2," said LeGrand Crewse, CEO at SUPER73. "Our brand ethos of living an adventurous life outdoors and exploring as much of the world as possible aligns very well with Pacifico, which is a key factor in this partnership and we're excited to bring a uniquely designed bike for fans of both brands to life."

The Pacifico Fall 2023 Sweepstakes website will be available to accept entries starting at 10 AM Eastern Time on 9/1/23. The website can be accessed by scanning Pacifico's QR Code on in-store displays or by visiting DiscoverPacifico.com/pages/fall.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 10:00 AM ET on 9/1/23 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 11/30/23. The Pacifico Fall 2023 Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at DiscoverPacifico.com.

SUPER73 does not endorse drinking and riding and encourages all users to ride responsibly. To learn more about the Pacifico & SUPER73 collaboration and giveaway please visit Discoverpacifico.com/pages/fall for more information.

ABOUT SUPER73®

SUPER73® is an American lifestyle adventure brand based in Orange County, CA that develops products to help fuse motorcycle heritage with youth culture. Founded in 2016, SUPER73 has quickly grown into one of the most recognizable electric vehicle brands in the world with a passionate customer base including A-list celebrities, professional athletes, and many more. For more information, visit super73.com or @super73 on social media.

ABOUT PACIFICO®

Pacifico Clara® is a golden lager with a crisp, refreshing, flavor. Founded in Mazatlán, Mexico in 1900, Pacifico was originally "imported" to the U.S. by Californian surfers who visited Baja, loved the beer and brought it back to the U.S. to share with other like-minded individuals. Those surfers epitomized the essence of Pacifico – independent spirits who followed their own path – and their spirit is carried on by the brand to this day. Explore the story that's inspired countless others to Live Life Anchors Up by visiting discoverpacifico.com and instagram.com/pacificobeer.

