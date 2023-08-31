Hyundai hires Chris Paukert to lead U.S. product public relations.

Paukert Responsible for Public Relations Strategy and Execution for Hyundai's Vehicles and Technologies

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor North America has hired Chris Paukert as senior group manager, product public relations, effective Sept. 5, 2023. In this role, he will be responsible for the strategy development and execution of all Hyundai product communications activities in the U.S., including launching new vehicles, promoting the entire product lineup, and communicating Hyundai's leadership in electrification and technology. He will also assist in aligning product communications activities across North America, collaborating with Hyundai Canada, Mexico and Hyundai's manufacturing facilities. He will report to Michael Stewart, director, public relations and communications, Hyundai Motor North America.

"Chris is a highly respected automotive industry expert, and we are thrilled to have him join our growing public relations team," said Michael Stewart, director, public relations and communications, Hyundai Motor North America. "Chris brings a unique skillset and experience, which will help us create new ways to promote Hyundai's vehicles to media and consumers, especially as the Hyundai brand continues to grow."

"I've chronicled Hyundai's meteoric rise throughout my tenure in the auto industry, and now, I have the privilege of helping write its next chapter," added Paukert. "I'm excited to join Hyundai's veteran team and represent such incredible products and technologies."

Prior to joining Hyundai, Paukert spent nearly 20 years as an award-winning automotive writer, editor, host and producer. Most recently, he spearheaded video content strategy as director of video editorial at Edmunds.com, one of the country's largest and most-trusted new-car-shopping websites. He previously served as the executive editor for CNET Cars/Roadshow, building it into one of the most influential automotive and mobility resources on the internet. He was also the executive editor of Autoblog.com and editor in chief of Winding Road Magazine.

Additionally, Paukert served as a juror for the North American Car, Truck & Utility Vehicle of the Year Awards since 2010 and was vice president of the organization from 2018-2020.

