EZ Texting's 2023 Holiday Text Campaign Roadmaps Help Retailers, Restaurants, and Nonprofits Win This Holiday Season

EZ Texting's 2023 Holiday Text Campaign Roadmaps Help Retailers, Restaurants, and Nonprofits Win This Holiday Season

The holiday clock is already ticking for small businesses that want to get the most out of this holiday season, and EZ Texting is here to help.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EZ Texting, the leading all-in-one text marketing platform, is committed to helping small businesses succeed this holiday season, and has today released three 2023 SMS Holiday Text Campaign Roadmaps for retailers, restaurants, and nonprofits.

EZ Texting logo (PRNewswire)

EZ Texting's 2023 Holiday Text Campaign Roadmaps can help small businesses get their slice of the holiday pie this year!

The holiday clock is ticking, and EZ Texting's easy-to-use roadmaps take the guesswork out of building an engaging end-of-year SMS campaign to drive revenue, reservations, and donations.

Each roadmap includes:

Key messaging opportunities between Labor Day and New Year's

Why each date is essential to building holiday success

Easy-to-use pre-written template messages you can schedule in advance of every critical opportunity

"The holidays are an important time for many small businesses and organizations," says EZ Texting Co-Founder & CMO, Punit Shah. "Today, SMS is the most effective way to ensure your audience sees and engages with your promotions, sales, and fundraising messages."

RETAILERS

The holidays can make up a third of a retailer's annual business. We're here to help with an SMS strategy designed to catch early-bird shoppers, proactively grow your list, and drive revenue with post-holiday sales.

RESTAURANTS

The fourth quarter can be crucial to a restaurant's bottom line, and catering promotions, events, review drives, and last-minute gift reminders can all drive revenue to get your business a bigger slice of the holiday pie.

NONPROFITS

Celebrate diversity, sacrifice, and the generosity of the human spirit with an optimized SMS awareness and donation campaign. EZ Texting's end-of-year SMS roadmap for nonprofits covers your charity or group for every major giving opportunity between now and New Year's Day.

About EZ Texting

EZ Texting has served over 210K+ customers and is a recognized SMS solutions leader for small and medium-sized business users, setting the standard for professional texting.

Our messaging solutions allow businesses to easily and effectively reach and engage their mobile audiences. EZ Texting is also continuously recognized as a Best Place to Work — including 2022 wins in Los Angeles — with employees located across the globe.

CONTACT:

Adam Houghtaling

Head of Content

Email: ahoughtaling@eztexting.com

www.eztexting.com

LINKS

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/eztexting/

Journalists & Media

pr@eztexting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EZ Texting