Pullman Expands Philadelphia Reach

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pullman SST, Inc. (Pullman), a Structural Group Company, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Structural Maintenance Systems, Inc. (SMS). This strategic move is another step forward in Pullman's commitment to enhancing its capabilities and broadening its geographical reach in the Northeast US.

As a leading masonry and concrete repair company in the region, acquiring SMS aligns well with Pullman's mission of making structures stronger and last longer. Combining the expertise and resources of SMS with Pullman is aimed at increasing overall capabilities to address customers' structural repair and upgrade needs.

SMS has a proven track record of delivering high-quality services in the Philadelphia region since 1978. Their portfolio includes a wide range of projects that have garnered recognition for their expertise and reliability.

Bob Charles, President of Pullman, commented on the move, "We are excited to welcome the SMS team to Pullman and look forward to working together to continue growing our masonry and concrete repair business in the Philadelphia and Northeast region."

Clients of both Pullman and SMS can expect a seamless transition and integration efforts are already underway. For more information, visit pullman-services.com/sms.

