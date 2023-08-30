THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA ANNOUNCES THE FIRST PALEYIMPACT EVENT OF THE FALL SEASON: FIGHTING ANTISEMITISM THROUGH TECH

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announces the first installment of this fall's PaleyImpact series highlighting Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism with the thought-provoking event Fighting Antisemitism Through Tech taking place Tuesday, September 19 at 7:00 pm at The Paley Museum, 25 West 52 Street between 5th and 6th Avenues. Distinguished experts representing the fields of tech, media, education, and the historical preservation of the Holocaust will gather at The Paley Museum to discuss the innovative ways AI, Gaming, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality ("VR") are becoming potent tools in the fight against antisemitism. The discussion will include Inge Auerbacher, Author and Holocaust Survivor; Luc Bernard, Director of Voices of the Forgotten; Bernard Cherkasov, CEO, Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center; Jordana Cutler, Public Policy Director, Israel & the Jewish Diaspora, Meta; Stephen Smith, CEO and Cofounder of StoryFile, Executive Director Emeritus of USC Shoah Foundation, Filmmaker, and Author. Rebecca Jarvis, Chief Business, Tech & Economics Correspondent for ABC News will moderate this groundbreaking conversation.

Preserving the stories of the Holocaust is of paramount importance to ensure the tragic events of this dark period in our collective history are neither forgotten nor repeated; and that the lessons learned continue to resonate with future generations. This event, as part of this PaleyImpact series designed to combat antisemitism in the world today, will explore how VR, gaming, and advances in interactive and intelligent technology can serve as powerful tools to engage and educate new generations of young people unfamiliar with the historical legacy of the Holocaust. From the inherent appeal of gaming, to VR's unprecedented access to global audiences, the discussion will explore how tech can be leveraged in the fight against the plague of antisemitism on the rise in our culture today. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to engage firsthand with the some of the technology discussed in the panel, before and after the event.

"This event, which is part of The Paley Center for Media's PaleyImpact series exploring Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism, clearly illustrates how media and tech have become effective channels for sharing the stories of Survivors and educating new audiences about the alarming crisis and very real dangers of antisemitism," said Maureen J. Reidy , the Paley Center's President and CEO. "There is great power in storytelling and in engaging new audiences in conversations designed to open hearts and elevate minds. I extend my sincere thanks to Ronald S. Lauder for his generous support in making this program possible."

The Paley Center for Media's antisemitism series is one of the many PaleyImpact programs held each year, which explore how media continues to shape public discourse on important social and cultural issues. The Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism series convenes thought leaders, journalists, and the general public on impactful discussions that inform, educate, and shine a spotlight on the crisis of antisemitism in society. Recent programs in Paley's antisemitism series include Media's Role in Combating Antisemitism in the Workplace, The Role of Entertainment and Social Media in Combating Antisemitism, and The Role of Education and Media in Combating Antisemitism, among others.

This program is made possible by the generous support of Ronald S. Lauder .

