Summit 7 Releases Managed CMMC Solution for Small Businesses Supporting the US Department of Defense

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit 7, a leading provider of security and compliance solutions for the Defense Industrial Base, is proud to introduce a simpler approach for small-medium businesses supporting the United States DoD – the Managed CUI Enclave. In an era where data security and regulatory compliance are of utmost importance, Summit 7 recognizes the need for security-first solutions that enhance operational efficiency and bolster compliance for SMBs. Embracing the transformative landscape of cybersecurity, Summit 7 now offers a strategic and cost-efficient way to protect sensitive information with its fully managed CUI Enclave.

The CUI Enclave Approach: A Gateway to CMMC Compliance

Summit 7 understands that small businesses in the Defense Industrial Base face critical decisions when it comes to protecting sensitive information and ensuring regulatory adherence. Amid these considerations, two distinct strategies have emerged: the comprehensive "All-In" approach and the selective "Enclave" approach.

Completely built on Microsoft 365 and Azure, the CUI Enclave approach is tailored to address the specific components of an organization's infrastructure that are most vulnerable to attack. By establishing a stand-alone information system with a software-defined perimeter around designated resources, CUI enclaves focus on protecting sensitive data and limiting exposure. Summit 7's Managed CUI Enclave offers a streamlined and cost-efficient method to safeguard data, mitigating the workload constraints associated with a full infrastructure migration, all while being fully managed by Summit 7's managed services (Guardian and Vigilance).

Key Benefits of Summit 7's CUI Enclave Approach:



Selective Protection: Targeted security measures for specific resources, ensuring focused data ( Targeted security measures for specific resources, ensuring focused data ( CUI ) protection.

Managed Security: Tenants are managed by a team of CMMC and DoD contracting experts while security is top of mind.

Scalability and Flexibility: Cloud-based managed CUI Enclaves offer the benefits of cloud computing within a secure environment allowing access to engineering resources when needed.

Driving Compliance with the Enclave Approach

The Managed CUI Enclave holds particular significance for small businesses seeking CMMC compliance. By adopting the enclave strategy, SMBs can safeguard sensitive information (such as CUI) without the need for a complete infrastructure overhaul. This path serves as a first step toward creating a robust compliance boundary in anticipation of CMMC regulations.

Summit 7 emphasizes that organizations can confidently choose the enclave approach, leveraging its benefits of selective protection, workload optimization, and scalability. This approach aligns seamlessly with organizations' unique requirements, enabling them to fortify data security and propel their digital transformation journey.

About Summit 7

Summit 7 Systems (Summit 7) is a national leader in cybersecurity, compliance and managed services for the Aerospace and Defense industry and corporate enterprises. Summit 7's Microsoft Cloud solutions have led the way in meeting compliance regulations for the DIB regarding CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and CUI data. Summit 7 Systems is privately held and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

For more information and insights into how Summit 7's CUI enclave approach can bolster your organization's data security and compliance efforts, please visit https://www.summit7.us/solutions/cmmc/cmmc-enclave.

