Gerdau introduces recyclable steel into Formula 1 São Paulo Grand Prix

At event in the city of São Paulo, executives of Gerdau and São Paulo Grand Prix announced unprecedented partnership, which will offer new sustainable experience in the Brazilian round of the world's largest and most popular motor racing competition

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerdau, Brazil's largest steel producer and one of the leading producers of special steel for the automotive industry, announces today an unprecedented partnership with São Paulo Grand Prix, the Brazilian round of the world's largest and most popular motor racing competition, to take place on November 3, 4 and 5 at Interlagos racetrack. The company will be the event's official steel supplier, with an 100% recyclable product, to be used to modernize the structures of Interlagos circuit, located in the city and state of São Paulo.

(PRNewswire)

With over 80 years of a history marked by iconic Formula 1 events, the Interlagos circuit will receive Gerdau's 100% recyclable steel for modernization works following the sustainability parameters aligned with the guidelines established by the São Paulo GP and the Formula 1. The new equipment to be installed in the racetrack includes a fixed steel structure system for the audio-visual broadcast of the race, covering the entire circuit. All modernization works in the sports arena will be left as a legacy for the city of São Paulo and other events to occur in the location.

The announcement was made during an event at Gerdau's global headquarters in São Paulo, this Wednesday morning (August 23), with the participation of Gustavo Werneck, CEO of Gerdau, Alan Adler, CEO of São Paulo Grand Prix, and journalists and guests.

"We are very proud of being part of such an iconic event for the Brazilian culture and sports, which is the São Paulo Grand Prix. Over its 122 years of history, Gerdau has been monitoring several changes in the automotive industry and considers the current partnership a great opportunity to promote the production of 100% recyclable and low-cost steel, offering a more sustainable option for one of the world's largest sports event, the São Paulo GP," said Gustavo Werneck, Gerdau's CEO.

"Formula 1 defined clear goals to reduce carbon emissions. São Paulo Grand Prix feels privileged for being part of this important movement. We are also agents and disseminators of the sustainability culture. For this reason, we are very happy with the partnership we established with Gerdau, a company that gives priority to circular economy, recycling materials and mitigating the impact on the environment. All this is in line with the São Paulo GP initiatives on environmental preservation," said Alan Adler, CEO of the São Paulo Grand Prix.

Gerdau steel to be used at the event is a result of a process that encompasses the scrap metal recycling chain, involving over one million people, such as scrap collectors and cooperatives. Recycling, based on the circular economy concept, also has positive effects on mitigating climate change: it enables to save natural resources and reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

"This unprecedented partnership with the São Paulo Grand Prix is yet another step on Gerdau's strategy to produce innovative steels that support the solutions for the society's dilemmas and problems. Gerdau steel, already used in several applications for the automotive industry, now reaches the Brazilian round of the most prestigious and innovative category of the global motor racing," Werneck concluded.

Gerdau is world's leading provider of special steel, an essential input for the automotive industry, with the production of low-carbon steel at its industrial units in Brazil and the United States. The company is also the largest scrap recycler in Latin America and produces steel emitting less than half the average emissions of the global steel industry, thanks to its sustainable production model, partially based on scrap metal recycling.

Over 1 million people, including scrap collectors and cooperatives involved in the Gerdau's recycling process.

71% of Gerdau steel is made of scrap metal recycled.

11 million tonnes per year: Gerdau is the largest recycler in Latin America .

36,000 direct and indirect employees in all Gerdau's operations: number of jobs created by the company.

One of the lowest average greenhouse gas emissions (CO₂e) of 0.89 t/CO₂e per tonne of steel, which is about half the global industry average of 1.91 t/CO₂e per tonne of steel.

About Gerdau

With 122 years of history, Gerdau is Brazil's largest producer of steel, a leading producer of long steel in the Americas and one of the world's leading suppliers of special steel. In Brazil, Gerdau also produces flat steel and iron ore for its own use. It also has a new business division, Gerdau Next, which fosters entrepreneurship in segments adjacent to the steel industry. Guided by its purpose of empowering people who build the future, the company operates in nine countries and has over 36,000 direct and indirect employees. Gerdau is the largest recycling company in Latin America and uses scrap as an important input: 71% of its steel is produced from scrap. Every year, Gerdau transforms 11 million tonnes of scrap into a variety of steel products. The Company is also the world's largest charcoal producer, with over 250 hectares of planted forests in the state of Minas Gerais. As a result of its sustainable production matrix, Gerdau currently has one of the industry's lowest average greenhouse gas emissions (CO₂e) of 0.89 t/CO₂e per tonne of steel, which is about half the global industry average of 1.91 t/CO₂e per tonne of steel (worldsteel). Gerdau's target is to reduce its carbon emissions to 0.83 t/CO₂e per tonne of steel by 2031. Gerdau's shares are listed on the São Paulo (B3), New York (NYSE) and Madrid (Latibex) stock exchanges.

For more information, contact:

FSB Comunicação

gerdau@fsb.com.br

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gerdau