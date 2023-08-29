BOARDWALKTECH ANNOUNCES AGS MEETING RESULTS

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (TSXV: BWLK), (OTCQB: BLWKF) – Boardwalktech Software Corp. ("Boardwalktech"), a leading digital ledger platform and enterprise software solutions company, is pleased to announce the results of its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held at the offices of the Company's transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, in Calgary Alberta on August 29, 2023. At the Meeting, all Director nominees listed in the Company's Management Information Circular, dated July 19, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company.
The detailed results of the voting at the Meeting were as follows:
Director
Vote type
Number of Votes
Percentage of Votes
Andrew T. Duncan
For
4,433,247
97.39 %
Withheld
119,061
2.62 %
Charlie Glavin, CFA
For
4,382,226
96.26 %
Withheld
170,082
3.74 %
Ganesh (Ravi) Krishnan
For
4,420,224
97.10 %
Withheld
132,084
2.90 %
Steve Bennet
For
4,471,245
98.22 %
Withheld
81,063
1.78 %
In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders appointed MNP LLP as auditors of the Company and approved an amendment to the Equity Incentive Plan.
Boardwalktech has developed a patented Digital Ledger Technology Platform currently used by Fortune 500 companies running mission-critical applications worldwide. Boardwalktech's digital ledger technology and its unique method of managing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data is the only platform on the market today where multiple parties can effectively work on the same data simultaneously while preserving the fidelity and provenance of the data. Boardwalktech can deliver collaborative, purpose-built enterprise information management applications on any device or user interface with full integration with enterprise systems of record in a fraction of the time it takes other non-digital ledger technology-based platforms. Boardwalktech is headquartered in Cupertino, California with offices in India and operations in North America. For more information on Boardwalktech, visit our website at www.boardwalktech.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
