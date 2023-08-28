King & Spalding Adds Partner Mitch Tiras to Corporate Practice in Houston

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that Mitch Tiras has joined the firm's Corporate, Finance, and Investments (CFI) practice group as a partner. He is based in the firm's Houston office.

Mitch Tiras (PRNewswire)

Tiras represents business entities, private equity sponsors, and portfolio companies in complex transactions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and corporate governance matters. He also advises clients on the tax aspects of structuring and implementing transactions to maximize after-tax investment returns. He has extensive experience executing transactions in industries including traditional and renewable energy, project development, construction, technology, healthcare, real estate, and life sciences.

"Mitch has a broad and diverse skill set and a strong following of private equity, public and private company, and family office clients who turn to him for all manner of corporate transactions and advice," said Todd Holleman, head of the firm's CFI practice group. "He will play an important role in our continued growth in energy and infrastructure, provides a strong complement to our corporate capabilities in Texas, and brings proven leadership skills and a track record of developing transactional talent."

"Mitch enjoys a strong reputation in the Texas legal and business communities and has the drive and leadership skills to help us continue growing our corporate practice in Texas and beyond," said Tracie Renfroe, managing partner of the firm's Houston office. "His energy, entrepreneurial spirit, and growth mindset are perfectly suited for our firm."

Tiras earned his undergraduate degree from The University of Texas at Austin, his J.D. from South Texas College of Law, and his LL.M. from New York University School of Law. He joins the firm from Locke Lord, where he was a partner and served on the executive committee and as former chair of the tax department.

"King & Spalding has a well-earned reputation for its extensive platform, collaborative focus, and top-tier talent, so the opportunity to grow how I serve my clients here was one I could not pass up," said Tiras. "I'm excited to contribute to the growth of this team and to practice with long-time professional friends and peers whom I greatly enjoy and respect."

Tiras is the fifth key addition to the King & Spalding team in Texas this year, following the additions of restructuring partner Michael Fishel in Houston, senior trial counsel and former U.S. district judge Lee Yeakel in Austin, trial partner Mary-Olga "Mo" Lovett in Houston, and antitrust partner Sean Royall in Houston and Washington.

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,300 lawyers in 23 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

King & Spalding Logo (PRNewsfoto/K&S) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE K&S