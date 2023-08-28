From "Borrowing Data" to "Computing-Data" Integrated Development, Gui'an Grabs the Key to Digital Economy

GUIYANG, China, Aug. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by Huanqiu.com:

"My fully-charged phone often goes battery low in just one morning because I keep getting phone calls," according to Lang Wei, the head of Comprehensive Support Team for the Guiyang Big Data Sci-tech Innovation Town located in Gui'an New Area of SW China's Guizhou province. Since he became the team leader, his phone turned into a "hot line", receiving almost 200 calls a day. "The callers are from enterprises in different places. They want to inquire about relevant conditions and policies on settlement and learn about the latest conditions of Gui'an New Area," said Lang Wei.

A view of Guiyang Big Data Sci-tech Innovation Town. (PRNewswire)

"Eastern Data, Western Computing" is a national strategy to channel more computing resources from the eastern areas to the less developed western regions. Taking advantage of this great opportunity, Guiyang Big Data Sci-tech Innovation Town ("Big Data Town") started its construction upon the approval from the provincial government on December 22, 2021, aiming to build a digital industry and talent gathering area of Guizhou, a demonstrative zone for the application of digital scenarios and an exhibition zone of ecological civilization. In March 2022, the first projects of the Big Data Town were initiated and constructed along with efforts to attract investment to accelerate the rise of this sci-tech town.

"Since the project was initiated in September last year, we've been rushing the schedule. We selected capable personnel to form a special team working at the 'front line' to strictly monitor project quality and safety. Now part of intelligent computing equipment has been installed for commissioning," said Wu Kun, General Manager of Gui'an New Area Big Data Sci-tech Innovation Town Industrial Cluster Co., Ltd. The main computational power base has a construction area of approximately 16,900m2. Under the principle of domestically made, intelligent, networked, green, safe and stable computing, it will undertake the works of "Western Computing" which includes general computing, intelligent computing and supercomputing, and its total computational power upon completion can reach 274P.

Wu Kun mentioned that the main computational power base, when launched, will form a "center + base" mode together with the Computational Power Operation and Dispatch Center of the National Integrated Computational Power Network National (Guizhou) Hub (hereinafter "CPOD Center") located over 10km away. The center and the base will become the strategic pivot for the national "Eastern Data, Western Computing" project, forming the collaborative innovation system integrating "cloud, computing, data and network", and consolidating the base for digital economy.

With further implementation of the "Eastern Data, Western Computing" project, the upstream and downstream of the computational power industrial chain has become more active. In August last year, Western Energy Electric Co., Ltd. (WEEC) established a branch in the Big Data Town. WEEC is an enterprise that deals with big data and software application services based on integration of information system. Upon settling in Gui'an, relying on Gui'an data center cluster, it made a rapid transformation and upgrade and explored the markets in terms of construction of machine room, channel building and customized development. In Q1 this year, the company's output value exceeded RMB 52 million, up 50% YoY. "It took us only 10 days from site selection to settlement. Gui'an's business environment, industrial cluster and talent supports facilitate companies like ours. In this regard, it's a superb choice compared to other cities," said Hao Jianchen, Deputy General Manager of WEEC.

It is planned that Guizhou will carry out the great improvement action on digital facility in the next stage, in order to accelerate "the input of data" and "output of computational power", and build itself into the main hub of the south line of "Eastern Data, Western Computing". As one of the ten key national data center clusters, Gui'an New Area will continue its efforts to develop big data and write down their glorious chapter of sweats and wisdom.

