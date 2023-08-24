Suburban Propane Collaborates with Sunbury Urban Farm to Provide a Bike Blender for Farm & Forest School Students

Columbus-based Suburban Propane Employees Debut the Bike at Back-to-School Open House

WHIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, collaborated with Sunbury Urban Farm , a nonprofit organization in Columbus, Ohio to educate local children on the importance of agriculture, nutrition, sustainability, and environment awareness.

A donation from Suburban Propane funded the purchase of a Fender Blender Bike Blender from Rock the Bike. Local Suburban Propane employees participated in the event providing demonstrations of the Blender Bike for prospective students and their families.

"Our employees value the opportunity to give back to their communities through the SuburbanCares program," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "Organizations like the Sunbury Urban Farm provide educational experiences with lifelong value and we are happy to support their incredible efforts."

The endeavor is part of the Company's SuburbanCares initiative which is dedicated to supporting community efforts across the United States. Recently, SuburbanCares has undertaken charitable endeavors in numerous underserved communities including Sacramento, CA; Syracuse, NY; Key West, FL; Spokane, WA; Boston, MA; Lake Worth, FL; Boston, MA; Helena, MT; Charlotte, NC; Lewes, DE; San Diego, CA; Albany, NY; Dayton, OH; Philadelphia, PA; Santa Fe, NM; Santa Rosa, CA; Columbia and Charleston, SC; New Brunswick, NJ; and fed healthcare professionals in 2020 in some of the most COVID-19 affected regions in the nation, including Florida, California, Texas, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Washington, D.C.

"We're grateful to Suburban Propane for making our 'Back to School Bike Blender Bash' possible," said Sarah Erickson, Program Director, Sunbury Urban Farm. "This is a fantastic way to mark the kick-off of our Farm & Forest School year and to celebrate an amazing summer camp season. These programs serve approximately 1,500 youth participants in year-round, play-based outdoor learning."

Photo Caption: Representatives from Suburban Propane, joined by Sarah Erickson (far left) and Rachel Shotwell (far right) of Sunbury Urban Farms, pose with the Fender Blender Bike Blender at yesterday's 'Back to School Bike Blender Bash'. The Blender Bike was generously donated by Suburban Propane for use in the farm's upcoming Farm & Forest School year for the purpose of educating local children on the importance of agriculture, nutrition, sustainability, and environmental awareness.

About Suburban Propane:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. ("Suburban Propane") is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban Propane has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas ("RNG"), fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and producer of and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, servicing the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 42 states.

Suburban Propane is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing Suburban Propane's 95-year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores Suburban Propane's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting continued dedication to giving back to local communities across Suburban Propane's national footprint; and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane – promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and investing in the next generation of innovative, renewable energy alternatives.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit

About Sunbury Farm

Just like plants in the garden, children grow at Sunbury Urban Farm, too! Located in Columbus, Ohio, Sunbury Urban Farm has 15 acres of garden, food forest, and fields where kids ages 5-13 explore, play, and eat their way into healthy habits and strong relationships. Kids dig into the garden, cook using fresh garden ingredients, and explore the forest, learning that healthy food is literally all around them. Learn more at: www.sunburyurbanfarm.org .

