KSLA Job Fair
Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Clarivate to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on September 7, 2023

Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) (the "Company" or "Clarivate"), a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, announced today that Jonathan Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 1:45 pm Pacific Time (4:45 pm Eastern Time).

(PRNewsfoto/Clarivate Analytics)
(PRNewsfoto/Clarivate Analytics)(PRNewswire)

The live webcast can be accessed at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1631055&tp_key=f5079926d3&tp_special=8 and will be available for replay.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Category: Webcast
Source: Clarivate Plc

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-to-present-at-the-goldman-sachs-communacopia--technology-conference-on-september-7-2023-301909071.html

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.