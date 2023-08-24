GLEN ALLEN, Va., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to welcome Daniel S. Zaruba to our firm. Dan began his career as a Financial Advisor at John Hancock in 1985. For the last 20 years, Dan has been a Financial Advisor with Edward Jones.

Capitol Securities Welcomes Daniel S. Zaruba, AAMS, to our firm

Dan is currently licensed in seven states and holds a Series 6, 7, 63, 65, 66, Life and Health License. He holds the Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS) designation.

Dan is a graduate of the College of William and Mary with a BS in Geology, Class of 1984.

Dan is located at 4050 Innslake Drive, Suite 250, Glen Allen, VA 23060. His contact information is dzaruba@capitolsecurities.com. (804-612-9700)

Dan will be establishing a branch office in Gloucester, VA soon.

About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida and has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors since 1985. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services, and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For more information on Capitol Securities and its holistic, client centered, platform and services. www.capitolsecurities.com or call Brad Kimball, National Business Development Director at (857) 343-2316. bkimball@capitolsecurities.com

