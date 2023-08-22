Sarah Coen Named Chief Growth Officer of Liaison International

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liai son International , an educational technology company that helps higher education campuses identify, recruit, and enroll best-fit students with improved outreach, applications, and enrollment processes, has appointed Sarah Coen as its Chief Growth Officer.

"I am extremely excited to have a leader of this caliber joining us at Liaison," said founder and CEO, George Haddad. "Sarah is a nationally known expert in higher education with 30 years of experience serving in academic and consulting leadership positions. Her career has been focused on driving strategy for customer and student growth as well as providing thought leadership in our sector."

Before joining Liaison, Coen was a key leader at Ruffalo Noel Levitz (RNL) where she served as senior vice president of consulting services responsible for over 100 higher education consultants in the areas of student recruitment, retention, and fundraising. Most recently, she was vice president for strategic initiatives and enrollment management at Transylvania University in Kentucky where she was responsible for driving enrollment growth, developing effective recruitment strategies, and implementing initiatives to enhance student retention.

Coen previously held the roles of dean of enrollment at Transylvania, director of student orientation at the University of Michigan, and director of admissions at Commonwealth College in Virginia Beach. She has a Master of Public Administration degree from Central Michigan University.

"I'm honored and excited to join the Liaison team," Coen said. "Their solutions for higher education are grounded in the technology and expertise needed to drive enrollment growth for the industry. I've had the pleasure of serving over 250 institutions, both directly on campus and in strategic consulting roles. I'm excited to bring those leadership experiences together to help more campuses meet enrollment objectives, especially in this challenging environment.

In this new role for Liaison, Coen will be responsible for driving the company's growth, with a focus on sales and marketing. She will also play a key role in deepening Liaison's relationships with institution presidents and other senior administrators.

About Liaison International: Through a powerful combination of technology and services, Liaison helps over 40,000 undergraduate, graduate, and post-bac programs across more than 1,200 campuses achieve their recruitment, admissions, enrollment, and student success goals. Liaison's solutions include its Centralized Application Service (CAS), TargetX, Outcomes, and Othot as well as its Enrollment Marketing services, SlideRoom, and Time2Track.

