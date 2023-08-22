Michter's To Release Its Toasted Barrel Finish Rye

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In September, Michter's Distillery will be releasing its US*1 Toasted Barrel Finish Rye.

Michter's Toasted Barrel Finish Rye (PRNewswire)

"We released the first toasted barrel whiskey of any American distillery in 2014 because we loved the unique taste profile. At the time, we had no idea that it would create a new whiskey category for people to enjoy," said Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco.

Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson oversees the special aging protocol that Michter's Toasted Barrel Rye undergoes. She observed, "Our Master Distiller Dan McKee and I first select fully matured barrels of our US*1 Rye. Then we transfer each of those rye barrels for finishing into a second barrel, made of special wood naturally air-dried and seasoned outdoors for 24 months and toasted to our specifications, but not charred. The Toasted Barrel Finish Rye is designed to showcase the beautiful extractives from a toasted only finish barrel that impart remarkable character and contribute to an exceptional experience."

According to Master Distiller McKee, the average barrel proof for the toasted rye barrels bottled for this release is 108.9 (54.45% ABV). The suggested retail price of Michter's Toasted Barrel Finish Rye is $120 for a 750ml bottle in the U.S. Speaking about the whiskey, McKee said, "I enjoy rye in general, and this Toasted Rye in particular is a full throttle flavor experience."

Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey. In October 2022, Michter's was named the Most Admired American Whiskey in a global survey. In January 2023, Michter's was named the #1 Top Trending American Whiskey brand by Drinks International in their Annual Brands Report.

For more information, please visit www.michters.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

CONTACT:

Joseph J. Magliocco

502-774-2300 x580

jmagliocco@michters.com

Michter's Whiskeys. (PRNewsFoto/Michter's Distillery, LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Michter's Distillery