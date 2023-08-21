Top Health and Wellness Podcast Life Time Talks Sees 360,000+ Downloads and Eyes Exponential Growth Ahead of its Seventh Season on August 22

Life Time Talks is consistently in the top 10 percent* of new podcast episode downloads ahead of its season premiere

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 5 million podcasts available on the market, Life Time Talks, the official podcast of Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, continues to see significant growth and positive ratings among listeners. The seventh season is set to premiere on August 22, with weekly episodes releasing throughout the year.

Life Time Talks debuted in early 2020 with cohosts Jamie Martin, editor in chief of the Experience Life magazine, and David Freeman, national director of Alpha at Life Time, leading the conversations. Unbeknownst to them, the world would soon come to a standstill due to the pandemic and lead people to seek health and wellness content at record speeds.

Since its inception, the podcast has strived to help people achieve their health, fitness and life goals by offering accessible, realistic information. Insights come from Life Time's robust certified training, wellness and nutrition team, as well as renowned doctors, researchers and other wellness experts from across the nation. Past guests have included Blue Zones researcher Dan Buettner, #1 men's ranked professional pickleball player Ben Johns and internationally recognized functional-medicine expert Dr. Frank Lipman.

Each episode delves into different healthy-living topics, including food intolerances, mind-body connection, fitness competitions, nutritional supplementation, heart-rate zone training, healthy aging and much more.

"We have seen incredible growth since we started the podcast a few years ago, and we are so excited about the potential of it to reach more people," said cohost Jamie Martin, "We feel so lucky to have these incredible conversations with a variety of experts and to share them with our listeners to help them be the healthiest and happiest versions of themselves."

The podcast is an extension of the Experience Life magazine, the award-winning whole-life health and fitness magazine dedicated to empowering people to become their healthiest selves. The magazine was created in 2001 and is published by Life Time. Today, Experience Life enjoys a circulation of more than 600,000 and is available both by subscription and on select newsstands in 50 states.

Life Time Talks has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 and is available to listen to on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts. It was recently announced as an Eddies finalist for Best Consumer Health, Fitness, Medical or Wellness Podcast in the 2023 FOLIO: Eddies and Ozzies Awards (the most prestigious recognition program in the publishing community); the winner will be announced on October 24 in New York City. For more information visit the Life Time Talks website.

*Measurement of the top 10 percent is based on number of downloads of new episodes within first 30 days of release, based on industry stats from Libsyn and Buzzsprout.

