Into Action Recovery Centers' New Facility in Webster, Texas

WEBSTER, Texas, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Into Action Recovery Centers (IARC) announces its latest 37-bed Detox and Residential Treatment Center at 17300 Mercury Drive. Located adjacent to their existing 48-bed facility on El Camino Real, this emphasizes IARC's dedication to Houston's substance use disorders since 2010.

Marking IARC's 3rd expansion in 6 years, Shane Leonard, Co-Founder and CEO of IARC, stated, "This is the next step in building an all-inclusive behavioral healthcare company. Without question, our phenomenal staff and the "Client First Commitment" we have always had, and now with even more resources and capacity, I have no problem saying that there is no other company in the industry that can deliver like we do! And now that we have a high-end experience to offer, that is still the best value in the country, we like where we are and will continue to seek out opportunities to better serve our beloved clients."

The state-of-the-art facility exemplifies IARC's mission to provide optimal care and comfort. Their comprehensive professional services, coupled with being an In-Network provider, ensure access and affordability to extended treatment durations. This results in verifiably proven success for long term sobriety, including accurate diagnosis and effective after-care treatment of co-occurring disorders.

With 85 inpatient beds, a 75-capacity outpatient center, and 40 sober living beds, IARC strengthens its NASA/Clear Lake footprint. Their acquisition of the 950 Gemini Street location will offer Mental Health Services, Medication Management and TMS Therapy beginning in early 2024.

Prissy Leonard, Co-Founder and Director, reflected, "I'm amazed that we are positioned to help as many people as we do today! We are not backed by a giant Wall Street firm as we are a family owned company. It can be nerve-wracking to try and compete with all the new companies with the financial resources they have at their disposal and you can only imagine how risky large scale expansion can be for us. What separates us from them is our amazing staff and the unrelenting support of our alumni, who we love dearly. We get to know each and every client...that is the difference!"

About Into Action Recovery Centers, Inc.: Established in 2010 by the Leonard family, IARC remains devoted to helping individuals fight addiction, mental health disorders and the associated stigmas.

