Gibson Expands West into Utah with Acquisition of Brisk Advisors

Gibson (www.theGibsonEdge.com), an employee-owned, top-100 U.S. insurance agency, is thrilled to announce its entrance into Utah through the acquisition of Brisk Advisors.

Gibson and Brisk Advisors leadership gather together to celebrate the new partnership and Gibson’s expansion into Utah. (PRNewswire)

Gibson brings sharper analysis, deeper insights, and highly tailored risk management and employee benefits solutions.

"This partnership is a pivotal moment in our company's history, and we are honored to join Gibson," said Taylor Covey, Managing Principal, Gibson, Salt Lake City. "By leveraging the strength, reach, and capabilities of Gibson, we will accelerate innovation and deliver expanded and enhanced commercial risk and employee benefits solutions to both current and future clients that help their businesses thrive."

Brisk Advisors (formerly Insurance Network) has provided risk management and personal insurance solutions to clients for more than 50 years. "As we move forward together, the Utah team remains steadfast in its dedication to delivering the highest quality services and maintaining the excellent customer experience that our clients have come to expect," said Covey.

When working with Gibson, clients will gain access to superior tools and a wider range of data. This means sharper analysis, deeper insights, and more uniquely tailored risk management and employee benefits solutions.

"We see Salt Lake City as more than just a new location; it's a nexus of innovation, culture, and potential," said Tim Leman, Gibson Chairman and CEO. "As we expand into this market, we are not just acquiring a business, but integrating diverse strengths, embracing new visions, and catalyzing collective potential. We're thrilled to start this new chapter in a city that embodies the future of business, collaboration, talent, and promise."

Gibson plans to expand its presence throughout Utah, which includes adding new jobs in the region.

New Office Location in Midvale

The new Gibson Utah office is located at: 6849 S 700 W STE 305; Midvale, UT 84047.

"Salt Lake City is an ideal location for Gibson. Its vibrant business community, highly educated workforce, and dynamic economic environment align perfectly with Gibson's growth strategy," said Leman. "We look forward to contributing to the local community, creating new jobs, and providing risk management and employee benefits strategies that empower our clients to seize their competitive edge."

About Gibson

Gibson is a team of risk management and employee benefits professionals with a passion for helping leaders look beyond what others see and get to the proactive side of insurance. As an employee-owned company, we are driven by close relationships with our clients, employees, and the communities we serve.

The first Gibson office opened in 1933 in Northern Indiana, and as our reach grew, so did our team. Today, we serve clients across the country from offices in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and now Utah.

