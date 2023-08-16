Stuﬀed Puﬀs® Launches New BITES Line: Fun-Sized Filled Marshmallows

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Stuffed Puffs®, the makers of chocolate filled marshmallows, are excited to launch their new product line, Stuffed Puffs Filled Marshmallow BITES. After revolutionizing the traditional marshmallow, by putting real milk chocolate on the inside for perfect s'more, their new BITES products are flavor-filled marshmallows in a bite-sized snackable format!

Stuffed Puffs BITES are launching in four delicious flavors, S’mores, Birthday Cake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch™, and Cookies `n Creme. Each of the four flavors are filled with a rich, creamy center paired with a crunchy coating that makes BITES so much more than your average marshmallow. (PRNewswire)

Available in four delicious ﬂavors, S'mores, Birthday Cake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch™, and Cookies `n Crème, Stuﬀed Puﬀs BITES are ﬁlled with a rich, creamy center paired with a crunchy coating that makes BITES so much more than your average marshmallow.

Their new BITES line is an expression of Stuffed Puffs' commitment to product innovation and their mission to continuously bring joy and excitement to their customers. Michael Tierney, CEO and Founder of Stuffed Puffs, commented on the release, "We've really changed the way people think about marshmallows since our launch. Traditionally marshmallows have been used as an ingredient, versus enjoyed on their own. With Stuffed Puffs, we've shifted the consumer perception, and turned marshmallows into a treat people are enjoying straight out of the bag. To take it one step further, we made the necessary investments in our state-of-the-art facility to miniaturize our current products and bring BITES to life."

With their assortment of delicious flavors, Stuffed Puffs BITES make the perfect addition to on-the-go snacking, lunchboxes, or late-night snacks. BITES are currently available nationwide at retailers such as Walmart and will continue to expand distribution throughout this summer. To learn more about Stuffed Puffs® please visit www.stuffedpuffs.com and @stuffedpuffs on Instagram and TikTok. Visit your local retailer to grab a bag of these must-have flavor-packed snackable BITES.

About Stuﬀed Puﬀs®

Stuffed Puffs® redefined the marshmallow category in 2019 with their launch of their Classic Milk Chocolate filled marshmallows. Founded by Michael Tierney, Stuffed Puffs® believes that Life Is More Fun Filled™ and that is meant quite literally. Their products melt from the inside out for the perfect S'more or S'mores Indoors™. They can also be used as a staple ingredient in baking, cooking, hot cocoa, or devoured straight out of the bag. Their new Bites items are available in delicious flavors like S'mores, Birthday Cake, Cinnamon Toast Crunch™, and Cookies `n Creme. Look for all flavors at Walmart locations nationwide. For more information, visit stuffedpuffs.com or Facebook or Instagram.

