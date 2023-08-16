MyDogToy Introduces Its Newest Holiday Collection of Festive Functional Toys

Popular Tuffy and Mighty Toys Brands Help Dogs Celebrate Halloween and Christmas with Durable Character Toys

PHOENIX, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyDogToy, maker of beloved brands Tuffy®, Mighty Toys ®, Silly Squeakers ® and DuraForce ®, launched its newest holiday dog toy collection today. The 11 new dog toys feature the brand's signature craftmanship and fabrication to withstand the toughest players and chewers. MyDogToy is known for its high-quality dog toys, and owners now have an extensive, fun holiday collection to spoil their fur-babies with this Halloween and Christmas.

"Customers have been eager for holiday dog toys, so we are excited to meet their demand by launching a new assortment of Mighty Toys and Tuffy character products this season," said Stephen Sacra, founder and CEO of MyDogToy. "The new toys were manufactured with the same MyDogToy standards of extreme durability and ultimate safety, so owners can shop with confidence while bringing holiday cheer to their dogs."

Nine of the new holiday toys are Mighty Microfiber dog toys, which include a snowman, reindeer, penguin and Santa themed to Christmas, as well as a skeleton, pumpkin man, bat, Frankenstein and Grim Reaper for Halloween. Tuffy rounds out the new collection with an extra durable Dracula and Frankenstein. All toys are available now on the MyDogToy website and Amazon for under $26.

When selecting dog toys, it is important to understand their construction and fabrication to ensure safety as well as maximum fun. Mighty MicroFiber Toys are plush MicroFiber material on the outside with multiple layers of durable material on the inside, such as sturdy squeaky balls and minimal stuffing. Each toy has multiple layers of flexible materials and multiple rows of stitching with all seams located on the inside. This creates no hard edges, which can discourage dogs from chewing. They are also machine washable and they float!

Tuffy toys have squeakers sewn into safety pockets located inside the layers of each toy for added safety. They also have up to seven rows of stitching on the seams of the toy, and up to four layers of durable material to increase the lifespan of the toy, and to make it more difficult to rip through the outer layer. The outside Fleece is cross stitched for added durability, and the toys have a protective webbing covering the outside seams. They are machine washable and they float!

For more information on MyDogToy or its latest collection, visit mydogtoy.com.

Established in 2003 in Phoenix, Arizona, MyDogToy launched its first collection of durable dog toys. Its mission is to offer a variety of long-lasting, unique toys for all dog sizes and breeds. It strives to give dog owners toy options that limit the challenges of dangerous play with safe materials and innovative construction. MyDogToy has expanded to include the brands of Tuffy, Mighty Toys, Silly Squeakers and DuraForce recognizing different dog play interests and habits. MyDogToy is an industry leader dog toy maker who values safe dog play. For more information, visit mydogtoy.com.

