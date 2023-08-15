Inc. 5000 Names Reelgood Top 100 Among America's Fastest Growing Companies in Silicon Valley

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Reelgood, the all-in-one streaming guide, ranks No. 2,926 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Reelgood Logo (PRNewswire)

Reelgood ranks No. 2,926 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

"This is powerful validation that what we do best—focusing on the needs of the user—is the best path for building a profitable business in the streaming industry." -- CEO and Founder of Reelgood, David Sanderson

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Reelgood is the market leader for innovation in the streaming space, having won numerous awards for their TV and movie discovery experience and the invention of Play to TV (patent pending). It has created the highest user engagement and retention in the industry.

Reelgood for Business powers many of the world's largest search, hardware, and software companies with entertainment metadata, content IDs, audience insights, and more. Reelgood's award-winning technology pioneered a new industry standard thanks to its proprietary algorithm trained by input from over 100 million users.

More about Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. Companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019, to qualify. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Reelgood