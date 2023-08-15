GOODYEAR UNVEILS COOPER® COBRA INSTINCT™, DELIVERING ALL-SEASON SPORT PERFORMANCE

New Cooper® Cobra Instinct™ features decisive maneuvering, bold curb appeal and includes soybean oil in its tread compound

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today introduced the Cooper® Cobra Instinct™, a hyper-responsive, high-performance tire that delivers decisive maneuvering, no matter the season.

The new Cooper Cobra Instinct combines all-season capability with confident sport performance. The Cooper Cobra Instinct is engineered with an asymmetric tread pattern and sweeping tread grooves for agile traction, enhanced grip and improved braking distance on wet and snowy roads. A signature sidewall design with a snakeskin-inspired look also delivers striking aesthetics for a bold curb appeal.

"Outfitted for a range of high-performance sedans, CUVs, SUVs and muscle cars, the Cooper Cobra Instinct was built to unlock vehicle performance and deliver confidence and control to drivers behind the wheel," said Michiel Kramer, director of product marketing at Goodyear. "This tire is designed to keep up with drivers and the quick decisions they make on the road, without sacrificing wet weather performance or sleek design."

Building on Cooper Cobra's 35+ year legacy, the new Cooper Cobra Instinct is available in 25 sizes, from 17 to 20 inches. Popular vehicle fitments for the new Cooper Cobra Instinct include the Chevrolet Camaro, the Ford Mustang, the Mazda 3, the Lexus IS 300 and the Acura TLX. The tire boasts a variety of stability-enhancing features and benefits, including:

A tread compound that contains soybean oil , which replaces a portion of the petroleum-based materials used in production and helps the tread to stay pliable and grip the road in colder temperatures.

Sweeping tread grooves that promote water evacuation in wet conditions*.

Asymmetric tread pattern enabling agile traction and handling no matter the season.

Rim protector that helps guard and protect wheels from damage.

A strong, lightweight design for enhanced responsiveness.

For more information about the Cooper Cobra Instinct, as well as all of Cooper's on-and-off road tires, visit www.coopertire.com .

This innovative tire is just the latest in the long tradition of Goodyear innovation. Since 1898, Goodyear has been enabling mobility and continues to stay More Driven. In 2023, Goodyear will celebrate its 125-year anniversary by continuing to deliver the products and services that move the world. Visit our Corporate Website to learn more.

* Based on internal product testing; Cooper Zeon RS3-G1 as comparison product.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

