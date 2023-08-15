Atlas Molded Products Joins EIFS Industry Members Association

Nation's Largest EPS Manufacturer, Atlas Molded Products, a division of Atlas Roofing Corporation, services clients throughout North America with a network of shipping and distribution partners in the USA, Mexico and Canada

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EIFS Industry Members Association (EIMA) is pleased to announce that Atlas Molded Products has joined the association as an associate member.

Atlas Molded Products, the nation’s largest EPS manufacturer with the most extensive polystyrene processing capabilities in North America, joins EIMA. (PRNewswire)

Atlas Molded Products joins EIMA. The rigid insulation board Atlas manufactures is an integral component of EIFS.

"We are very pleased that Atlas is joining EIMA," said Steve Smithwick, the 2022/2024 president of EIMA and president of Master Wall, Inc. "Atlas is the nation's largest EPS manufacturer and has the most extensive polystyrene processing capabilities in North America. The rigid insulation board Atlas manufactures is an integral component of EIFS, and Atlas' participation in EIMA will help all of us promote EIFS as the technically superior, energy-efficient, flexible and aesthetically-appealing wall system that we all know it is."

Stephen Sears, EIMA's Executive Director and CEO said, "this is great news for both EIMA and our industry. Since the "I" in EIFS stands for insulation, Atlas' leadership in the insulation manufacturing and distribution space will benefit everyone in the EIFS value chain."

Steve Heaton, Vice President & General Manager of the Atlas Molded Products division, agrees. "The advocacy and educational work that EIMA has been doing in our industry to support the growing demand for energy-efficient building solutions has been very impressive. We are looking forward to being a part of EIMA and working together to further support EIFS industry initiatives"

EIMA's newest member will join ADFORS Saint-Gobain, Clark Dietrich Building Systems, Dow, Rockwool, Wacker, and Wind-Lock as associate members of EIMA.

Atlas Molded Products specializes in the development and manufacture of innovative, high-performance molded polystyrene for a variety of applications. With plants across the United States, Atlas Molded Products can provide solutions coast-to-coast and has the most extensive polystyrene processing capabilities in the USA, while maintaining the highest standards of excellence in products, quality and customer service. Atlas Roofing Corporation also produces asphalt shingles, polyiso insulation, and fiberglass coated, and paper facers, with 33 facilities throughout North America and worldwide distribution. Visit www.atlasmoldeproducts.com for more information.

Founded in 1981, the EIFS Industry Members Association is the North American trade association devoted to the promotional, advocacy, technical and educational aspects of the EIFS industry. EIMA is comprised of leading manufacturers, suppliers, distributors applicators, and architects, and please visit www.EIMA.com for more information.

