PLANO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The LC 500 Inspiration Series makes a roaring return, bringing back its iconic and elegant styling for the new model year. Building on the flagship coupe and convertible, the 2024 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series showcases a unique aesthetic that thoughtfully blends design with performance, including front bumper canards and a coupe-exclusive carbon fiber fixed rear wing spoiler.

2024 LEXUS LC 500 INSPIRATION SERIES (PRNewswire)

The 2024 LC 500 Inspiration Series is expected to arrive in dealerships in early fall 2023 with 125 units available in North America.

The Inspiration Series Difference

The special-edition 2024 LC 500 Inspiration Series debuts a LC-first color combination of Polar Surge Satin (exterior) and Deep Blue (interior) on coupe models. The convertible mirrors these colors and adds a Blue fabric top. On both models, the white matte exterior finish – sealed in by a satin lacquer topcoat – contrasts elegantly with bold black finishes on the front grille surround, headlamps, taillamp, rocker garnish and outer mirrors. Standard 21-inch forged wheels with matte black paint complete the exterior look.

The LC 500 Inspiration Series draws from Lexus' racing heritage with aerodynamic enhancements including front bumper canards to balance lift, and a coupe-exclusive carbon-fiber fixed rear wing spoiler to assist with handling stability. Building on the Lexus Driving Signature, additional performance highlights include a standard Torsen® limited slip differential and rear performance dampers that contribute to increased vehicle response and a more refined driving feel. The coupe adopts the convertible's front and rear underfloor braces, and a standard carbon fiber roof.

Moving inside, the calming Deep Blue monotone interior with contrasting grey stitching contributes to a meditative in-cabin experience featuring Alcantara®-trimmed sport seats and headliner (coupe) or semi-aniline trimmed seats and Lexus Climate Concierge with upper body heating (convertible). This model year, the Inspiration Series scuff plate door accents are in carbon fiber with a serialized badge returning on the center console to recognize the limited 125 units produced.

The LC 500 Inspiration Series comes standard with a Mark Levinson® 13-speaker 915-watt Reference Surround Sound Audio system, SmartAccess Key Card, and a Head-Up Display. Lexus Interface with a 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen and the connected services featured in the 2024 LC 500 and LC 500h are also standard on the Inspiration Series.

2024 LC 500 Inspiration Series Pricing

Model # Model Name MSRP + DPH* 9260 w/LE Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series $116,700 9262 w/ LE Lexus LC 500 Convertible Inspiration Series $121,900



*Includes Delivery, Processing and Handling fee of $1,350

