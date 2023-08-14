Masterpiece International Expands Service Offerings with New Chicago Gateway Facility

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Masterpiece International is proud to announce the opening of a new full-service Chicago Gateway Operation. The strategically located facility provides an enhanced and comprehensive set of logistics capabilities in the market.

Masterpiece International opens new state-of-the-art full-service Chicago Gateway Operation.

As a CFS and CBW, the new facility will offer clients an expansive set of high-value services, customized to meet customers' needs. Leveraging technology, analytics, and automation, Masterpiece International goes beyond global freight transport to provide specialized services including LCL Advantage, air export express & consolidated services, inventory management, pick & pack, long-term storage solutions, and hazardous materials certified experts.

Located at Chicago O'Hare Airport and near the region's largest intermodal terminals, Masterpiece International's state-of-the-art 75,000 sq. ft. fulfillment center reflects the company's continued investment in supply chain innovation for aerospace, energy, life sciences, technology, and ecommerce customers. With decades of dedicated expertise unique to the industry, the Masterpiece International team at the new distribution facility are skilled in meeting the strict quality, regulatory & compliance, and temperature requirements of these markets.

Masterpiece International, a part of Magnate's portfolio of services, provides best-in-class operational and procurement practices, excellent customer service, expedited on-time delivery, and a comprehensive suite of value-added logistics solutions that improve client supply chains.

About Magnate Worldwide

Magnate Worldwide is a diversified supply chain management company, comprised of a unique portfolio of complementary, premium logistics services focused on Mission Critical Domestic, Fine Arts, and Global Freight Forwarding. For more information on Magnate's business segments and acquisition criteria, please visit www.magnateworldwide.com.

