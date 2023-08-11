WiMi Developed an Data Collection System Based on AI Data Modeling Algorithm

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today announced that it developed data collection system based on AI data modeling algorithm. This system is a comprehensive system that combines AI, data modeling, algorithms and data collection. It can collect and integrate data in different ways and process and analyze the data using data models and algorithms to derive valuable information and knowledge and increase the value and utilization of the data. In addition, the collection system is also able to provide enterprises with more intelligent and convenient data services under the premise of ensuring data security, privacy and confidentiality, and promoting the digital transformation and upgrading of various industries.

The data collection system includes core technology modules such as data collection, data pre-processing, data analysis, distributed computing, data visualization, etc. These core modules are the key for the collection system to achieve efficient information acquisition and high-precision data analysis and prediction.

Data collection: this is mainly responsible for collecting data from various data sources and carrying out preliminary processing. Realizing efficient information acquisition is a prerequisite, so the design of the data collection module is crucial.

Data pre-processing: with the increasing size of data, there may exist many junk information and duplicate data in the data, which will affect the subsequent analysis and prediction. Data pre-processing is to filter data, denoise, transform, reduce duplication, and other operations on the collected raw data to ensure the quality of data for subsequent data analysis and mining.

Data analysis: data analysis is one of the core functions of the system, and the data analysis is mainly responsible for analyzing and modeling the data using machine learning algorithms in order to better understand the characteristics and relationships of the data and predict future trends. The modeled data is then processed and analyzed by choosing appropriate algorithms, such as clustering, classification, recommendation, etc., and the algorithms are continuously optimized to improve prediction accuracy.

Distributed computing: due to the increasing size and complexity of the data, it is necessary to use distributed computing technology to assign tasks to multiple nodes for parallel processing, to improve computational efficiency, and to have a high degree of fault tolerance and reliability. Therefore, the design of the distributed computing module is also a very important part of the system.

Data visualization: data analysis results need to be displayed to the user in the form of visualization. This module displays the data in the form of intuitive charts, heat maps, etc. to help users better understand the results of data analysis.

The development of WiMi's data collection system based on AI data model algorithmic has far-reaching significance and value, which will promote digital transformation and upgrading in various industries and bring enterprises greater business opportunities and competitive advantages. It can handle massive amounts of data, including structured and unstructured data, acquire data from different sources, and integrate the data. It then collects and analyzes the data using various machine learning, deep learning and other algorithms to automatically discover the connections and potential laws between the data and increase the value of the data, which can help decision makers more accurately understand and grasp complex business scenarios, so that they can make better decisions, and help enterprises complete their digital transformation and realize digital operation and management. In addition, it has the ability of self-adaptability, which can adjust the algorithm parameters and optimize the algorithm performance according to the actual situation. It also utilizes distributed computing and other technologies to improve the parallel processing capability of the system and accelerate data processing efficiency. It reduces manual intervention, improves automation, and reduces enterprise operating costs and risks. At the same time, the collection system also has strict data security and confidentiality measures to ensure data privacy and security.

The applications of this system are very wide, covering industries and fields such as finance, healthcare, advertising, smart cities, industrial manufacturing, and so on. According to the forecasts of market research organizations, the size of the global big data and AI market will continue to grow in the coming years and is expected to reach hundreds of billions of dollars by 2025. With the gradual maturation of the data collection system technology and the continuous expansion of application scenarios, its market prospects will become increasingly broad.

