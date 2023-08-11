AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

2023 Jeep® Gladiator Rubicon FarOut: Exclusive Limited-edition Gladiator Marks Final EcoDiesel Production (PRNewswire)

2023 Jeep® Gladiator Rubicon FarOut edition combines special content with EcoDiesel's best-in-class 442 lb.-ft. of torque, fuel economy and range

Jeep Gladiator Rubicon FarOut edition features front and rear third-generation Dana 44 heavy-duty axles, a 3.73 axle ratio and the Rock-Trac two-speed transfer case with a 4.0:1 low-range gear ratio

Based on Gladiator Rubicon, Gladiator Rubicon FarOut edition features commemorative "Diesel 3.0L" hood graphic, exclusive tailgate badging, 17-inch low-gloss black polished aluminum wheels, 33-inch mud-terrain tires, steel front bumper and more

Production will be limited to 1,000 vehicles for the 2023 model year

2023 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon FarOut edition is available for ordering through the end of September 2023 , with deliveries beginning in the third quarter of 2023

The Jeep® brand is marking the end of Gladiator EcoDiesel production with the limited-edition Gladiator Rubicon FarOut.

Introduced for the 2021 model year, the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon EcoDiesel raised the capability bar with best-in-class 442 lb.-ft. of torque, unmatched in the midsize pickup truck segment, the TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission and more than 500 miles of driving range.

"As the Jeep brand continues its drive to electrification, we are phasing out EcoDiesel technology with the final, limited-edition Gladiator Rubicon FarOut," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Limited to 1,000 vehicles for the 2023 model year, the special-edition Gladiator Rubicon FarOut further builds on the industry's only open-air pickup truck infused with Trail Rated capability and best-in-class truck utility."

The Jeep Gladiator will continue to offer the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, available with a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 2023 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon FarOut edition package, priced at a U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $12,100, features the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine with best-in-class 442 lb.-ft. of torque, the TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission, third-generation Dana 44 front and rear heavy-duty axles, a 3.73 axle ratio and the Rock-Trac two-speed transfer case with a 4.0:1 low-range gear ratio. The following equipment is standard on the limited-edition FarOut edition:

"Diesel 3.0L" hood graphic

Exclusive "3.0 D" tailgate badge

"FarOut" tailgate badge

Black fender decals

17-inch low-gloss black polished aluminum wheels

33-inch mud-terrain tires

Steel front bumper

Body-color fender flares

Satin black grille

Mopar spray-in bedliner

LED Lighting Group

Black leather seats with red accents

Black leather-wrapped dash panels with red accent stitching

Cold Weather Group

Trailer-Tow and Heavy-Duty Electrical Group

Safety Group

All-weather floor mats

The 2023 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon FarOut edition, priced at a U.S. MSRP of $69,995 (excluding $1,795 destination), is available for ordering through the end of September 2023, with deliveries beginning in the third quarter of 2023.

