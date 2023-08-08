Hope.money Officially Launches HopeLend on Ethereum MainNet

HONG KONG, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distributed stablecoin project Hope.money today announced the official launch of HopeLend on Ethereum MainNet. As an integral component of the HOPE Ecosystem, HopeLend is a decentralized, non-custodial lending protocol that aims to redefine how users utilize and interact with assets not only within the HOPE Ecosystem but also throughout the entire DeFi community.

HopeLend significantly improves the capital efficiency and users' liquidity within the DeFi community. HopeLend is designed for all users, including non-crypto-natives. Participants can engage as a depositor, borrower, or liquidator and be rewarded on HopeLend. The protocol enables immediate lending based on the state of the pool, eliminating the need for individual matching to enable real-time on-chain deposit and lending transactions, thereby avoiding the delays and cumbersome procedures of traditional financial systems.

More importantly, HopeLend is one of the very few lending protocols on Ethereum that rewards every contributor. Depositors, borrowers, and liquidators are all rewarded with $LT, adding an extra layer of benefits on top of the standard interest income and borrowing services. The reward distribution is collectively determined by the relative Gauge Weights and utilization rates of various asset pools. In addition, HopeLend provides flash loans, a feature that allows users to borrow and repay assets in a single transaction without the need to possess the borrowed assets beforehand.

Flex Yang, Founder of Hope.money, stated, "The debut of HopeLend is a milestone for Hope.money, as it represents an important move toward completing its all-in-one ecosystem. The non-custodial lending protocol enables all users to benefit from it by increasing liquidity for the HOPE Ecosystem through deposits, loans, and liquidations, and rewarding them with $LT. HopeLend provides a solid foundation for $HOPE's future success as a leading stablecoin."

About Hope.money

Hope.money pioneers in bridging DeFi, CeFi, and TradFi with the HOPE Ecosystem, featuring the distributed stablecoin $HOPE, aims to provide frictionless and transparent next-gen financial infrastructure and services accessible to everyone. This all-in-one ecosystem provides a comprehensive set of use cases for $HOPE, including swap, lending, custody, clearing, and settlement, while incentivizing users to participate in the ecosystem and community governance through $LT.

About $HOPE

Designed to be a distributed stablecoin, $HOPE is currently backed by reserves of BTC, ETH and stETH at a set pegging ratio. The reserve price of $HOPE now fluctuates alongside BTC, ETH and stETH prices.

Website: http://hope.money/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Hope_money_

Discord: https://discord.gg/hopemoneyofficial

Telegram: https://t.me/hopemoneyofficial

View original content:

SOURCE Hope.money