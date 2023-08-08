HITRUST r2 Certification of Somatus' RENALIQ® Technology Platform Validates Somatus' Continued Commitment to the Highest Standards of Patient Security and Privacy

Somatus attains renewed HITRUST r2 Certification of efficient risk management,

stringent security measures, and adherence to regulatory standards

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Somatus, the nation's leading and largest provider of value-based kidney care, today announced the Company's RenalIQ® technology platform has earned Re-Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST r2 Certification validates that Somatus' RenalIQ® technology platform has met key standards and industry-specific requirements and is effectively approaching risk management. The retention of this certification secures Somatus' standing among top global companies that safely and securely scale their businesses. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight" said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. "HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates Somatus is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management."

Somatus' proprietary RenalIQ® technology platform provides actionable insights that enable intentional, AI-driven prioritization of community-based care team interventions. Multiple data sets are used to predict undiagnosed disease as well as the severity and velocity of disease progression, utilization, and the likelihood of an unplanned dialysis start. Since its previous HITRUST certification, Somatus has continued to add to its RenalIQ® offerings which include enhanced interoperability that, in real time, connects multiple clinical data platforms. The new RenalIQ® suite of services also includes a Scheduler that provides patients with timely reminders about upcoming appointments along with a Provider Portal that helps engage providers in Value-Based Care programs.

"We relentlessly endeavor to provide optimal health outcomes for our patients through whole-person care, and that includes diligently safeguarding our patients' privacy," said Dr. Ikenna Okezie, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Somatus. "We are honored to receive this re-certification as an acknowledgement of our devotion to preserving the integrity of our patient relationships."

About Somatus

Somatus partners with nephrology and primary care groups, leading health plans, and health systems to provide integrated care for patients with, or at risk of developing, kidney disease. As the market leader in value-based kidney care, Somatus' vertically integrated clinical services and technologies delay or prevent disease progression, improve quality and care coordination, and increase the use of home dialysis modalities and rates of kidney transplantation. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia and founded by a team of world-class healthcare operators, successful entrepreneurs, and leading clinicians treating kidney disease. For more information, please visit www.somatus.com.

About HITRUST

The foundation of all HITRUST programs and services is the HITRUST r2 Certification, a certifiable framework that provides organizations globally a comprehensive, flexible, and efficient approach to regulatory/standards compliance and risk management.

Developed in collaboration with data protection professionals, the HITRUST r2 Certification rationalizes relevant regulations and standards into a single overarching security and privacy framework. Because the HITRUST r2 Certification is both risk- and compliance-based, organizations of varying risk profiles can customize the security and privacy control baselines through various factors, including organization type, size, systems, and compliance requirements.

HITRUST understands data protection compliance and the challenges of assembling and maintaining the many and varied programs, which is why our integrated approach ensures the components are aligned, maintained, and comprehensive to support your organization's information security management program. Due to this, HITRUST r2 Certification has become a widely adopted security and privacy framework across industries globally.

