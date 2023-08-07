Arlo Technologies Announces Inducement Awards Under NYSE Rule 303A.08

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today announced that it had made equity grants to new employees under its 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") in accordance with NYSE Rule 303A.08.

On August 4, 2023, Arlo's Compensation and Human Capital Committee granted restricted stock units, or RSUs, to sixteen new non-executive employees covering an aggregate of 264,199 shares of the Company's common stock as an inducement for such employees to join the Company.

The RSU's granted to fifteen of the employees, covering an aggregate of 220,442 shares, vest annually in four equal annual installments. The remaining RSU, covering an aggregate of 43,757 shares, vests annually over five years, with 15% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting date, 25% of the shares vesting on the second, third and fourth anniversaries of the vesting date and the remaining 10% of the shares vesting on the fifth anniversary of the vesting date. In all cases, the RSUs are contingent on each employee's continued service with the Company at the applicable vesting date.

