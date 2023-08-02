Rise of Digital Sales and Event Planning Necessitates GSEM to Enhance Gaming and Hospitality Processes and Competitive Advantage, Says Info-Tech Research Group

The firm explains in a new resource that the surge in digital sales and event planning emphasizes the need for modern group sales and event management (GSEM) systems, highlighting the importance of data collection in businesses.

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The hospitality and gaming industries are witnessing a revolutionary impact from new and emerging technologies. However, a pressing challenge organizations face is the digital transformation of their sales and event management processes to meet the modern expectations of their customers. These challenges include the difficulty of selecting the right vendor with suitable features and functionalities, as well as the lack of understanding about the potential opportunities of implementing a new sales and event management system. To help the industry address these obstacles and realize the value of an effective group sales and event management (GSEM) system, Info-Tech Research Group has released its latest blueprint, titled Transform the Sales & Event Management Lifecycle to Strategize and Digitize Events.

"The rise of digital sales and event planning has signaled the importance of data collection and the need for a modern GSEM system, as manual and legacy systems can no longer meet the new business objectives," says Elizabeth Silva, research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "To achieve success, organizations must look past the basic functionality of their present systems and consider the advanced and strategic functions needed to create cost and competitive advantages for the business."

According to Info-Tech's research, implementing a GSEM system can significantly enhance business processes within the gaming and hospitality industries, bolstering competitiveness and cost effectiveness. However, effective deployment can be challenging due to substantial skills gaps and resource shortages within the event industry triggered by rapid economic changes. Moreover, a tendency for both business and IT sectors to overly focus on immediate returns often results in overlooking a project's long-term, comprehensive value.

Info-Tech explains in the new resource that industry leaders should comprehend GSEM system trends and the importance of having a system to create a competitive edge in the gaming and hospitality industry. A robust system not only automates procedures but also offers several tangible benefits, including:

Improved efficiencies:

Save time with future planning

Reduce administrative tasks

Eliminate missed communications

Centralize all tasks

Create automated workflows

Cost savings:

Digitize event planning

Maximize space usage and flexibility

Improve ROI by visually tracking financials to compare registration with expenses

Reduce manual labor

Analytics and improvements:

Access detailed reporting and analytics

Make changes based on customer behaviors and engagement metrics

Customization to the unique brand and event

The firm's blueprint shows that while GSEMs were once a nice-to-have software, they are now a must-have system for the digital age. Improving efficiencies, costs, reporting, analytics, and streamlining the processes of sales and event planning allows businesses to maximize their return on investment as much as possible.

To learn more about implementing GSEM systems in the gaming and hospitality industry, download the complete Transform the Sales & Event Management Lifecycle to Strategize and Digitize Events blueprint.

